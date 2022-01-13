Liqi tokenization startup raises BRL 27.5 million in round led by Kinea Ventures

Liqi, a startup specialized in tokenization of blockchain assets, announced the raising of an investment of R$27.5 million as part of a Series A round led by Kinea Ventures, Itaú Unibanco’s Corporate Venture Capital fund.

The amount will be invested in expanding the company’s business in Brazil, including opening the secondary token offering, an NFT vertical, among other investor-oriented services. The goal is to reach BRL 10 billion in token and cryptocurrency issuance on the platform.

Tokenization is the creation of digital assets that represent a real asset, whether tangible such as furniture, real estate, machinery or equipment, or intangibles such as copyrights, loans, trademarks, bonds and stocks.

The tokenization process has been gaining momentum with the popularization of blockchain, a distributed ledger technology that gained its first application in Bitcoin (BTC).

“The tokenized asset market is not just an alternative investment market. We want to put the financial market inside the blockchain technology, using efficiency, transparency and auditing, disintermediating some market agents today”, he tells to the InfoMoney Daniel Coquieri, CEO of Liqi.

For Philippe Schlumpf, who heads Kinea Ventures, “as an investment fund from one of the country’s leading banks, investing in Liqi was natural given the trends in the tokenization and crypto market. The market modernization potential is already recognized worldwide and we believe that with Liqi, we will have the opportunity to accelerate in terms of technological innovation and new product launches”.

In addition to Kinea, the round included the participation of Oliveira Trust and the Honey Island by 4UM fund, created in partnership between Honey Island Capital and 4UM Investimentos.

One of Liqi’s bets, founded in 2021, is a new B2B platform that allows you to tokenize an asset on your own, in an automated way. The asset can then be traded on Liqi’s exchange or other token marketplaces.

