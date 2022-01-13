List of ‘BBB 22’ participants will be released this Friday

Now it’s official. the long awaited “Big Brother Brasil 22” participant list will be released this Friday, the 14th. Fans of the program are already anxiously awaiting these names.

In the break of the soap opera “The More Life, the Better” this Wednesday, Tadeu Schmidt appeared on a call and warned that the “Big Day”, the day in which the names are released, will be this Friday.

Tadeu Schmidt in the Globo call announcing the disclosure of the names of the new BBBs Photo: Reproduction/Globo

Image of Globo’s call announcing the disclosure of the names of the new BBBs Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

“Do you want to meet the new faces that will be at BBB22? For now I can only say this face here”, began Tadeu speaking in the call: “Because the people who go inside the house we will meet together on ‘Big Day’, which is that entire day dedicated to the introduction of our new best friends – or not, right? Who knows! It’s Friday, throughout the entire program. Until then!”.

Also on Wednesday, the 12th, it was announced that three participants of the “BBB 22” tested positive for Covid-19. But they will not be replaced. They remain in isolation and, according to the official statement from Globo, will join the other players when they are released by the doctors.

Three ‘BBB22’ participants test positive for Covid-19, but will not be replaced: they will enter the game later, ‘when they are cleared by the doctors’

The three are doing well and are being followed up. “As part of the protocol, tests are carried out on all participants and, during this routine, three of them, who will be in the cast of this edition, tested positive. are doing well, remain isolated and are being monitored by a medical team,” Globo reported in a statement, which continued: “Even though they are anxious to start living in the most guarded house in Brazil, they will remain (isolated) until it is safe for them to leave the isolation. When released by the doctors, they will join the other participants, in an innovative way and without prejudice to the dynamics of the game”.

Read too: See who are the characters of the second season of ‘The masked singer Brasil’, which premieres in January

Presenter Patrícia Poeta had said at the “Meeting” last Monday that the names of the new brothers and sisters would surface this Thursday, the 13th. However, on this Wednesday’s program, the 12th, she went back and explained the official date was yet to be announced.

“It was two days ago, I was talking to the audience about ‘BBB’, I said that Thursday would come out the list of confined. It was a bit of expectation, with anxiety, there’s the radio corridor… I left that escape. It wasn’t official In fact, today (Wednesday, the 12th), throughout Globo’s programming, you will know the real, confirmed date, on which the new brothers will be announced”, said Patrícia Poeta.

See also: Rafael Portugal jokes about new quit button on ‘BBB 22’ and ex-brother Daniel Lenhardt: ‘Miss you’

Boninho tips

Increasing expectations for the disclosure of the participants of “Big Brother Brasil 22”, Boninho dawned last Monday, the 10th, with new tips from the participants. The director of TV Globo also joked that he has been “nice with these tips”.

Increasing expectations for the disclosure of the participants of “Big Brother Brasil 22”, Boninho dawned this Monday, the 10th, with new tips from the participants. The director of TV Globo also joked that he has been “nice with these tips”.

Other tips given in the video:

– There are people who love seafood… Just don’t fall for the xepa

– Who cries for nothing

– You can now prepare to water the plants

– Will ask for cooler with chacaça and beer

– He has three daughters… but not

– It’s full of mania… But it’s not the King

– There are those who love a mutt

New opt-out button

The last spoiler released by the reality team was confirmed this Wednesday by Boninho. The program director broke into the most guarded house in the country, showed a little piece of the decoration and also a new button. As the EXTRA advanced, the participant who presses it will make it clear that he is giving up the confinement.

“If the guy presses, bye”, said Boninho, showing that the lights change from blue (on) to red (when activated).