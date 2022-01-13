List of participants will be released on the 14th

The list of participants of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) will be released on Friday. The information was confirmed by Tadeu Schmidt during the TV Globo program.

“The people who go inside the game, inside the house, we’ll meet together on ‘Big Day’, that whole day dedicated to the introduction of our new best friends. Or not, right, who knows? It’s Friday throughout the entire program”, said the presenter.

Patrícia Poeta, presenter of “Encontro”, said on Monday that the names of the brothers would be revealed on Thursday, but went back today.

Understand the reasons for the delay in the announcement of the ‘BBB 22’ participants

splash found that one of the reasons why Globo was still holding the information of which names will be in the most watched house in Brazil is the “outbreak” of covid. Those “confined” with the disease would be from the group “Pipoca” (anonymous) and turned on the alert on the station.

This afternoon, Globo confirmed that three participants of “BBB 22” confined in a hotel in Rio tested positive for covid-19.

According to the broadcaster, the trio will enter the reality house after the other brothers, as soon as they are completely free of the virus.

The channel also informed the suspension, for an indefinite period, of the audience and the presence of family and friends on elimination days.

Globo, taking advantage of the isolation, has been redoing tests and following all safety protocols. Participants who showed symptoms and more than one positive test have already been released from isolation and will not be in the next edition of the reality show.

There is still no information about members of the “Camarote” with positive tests for covid-19.

“BBB 22′ is scheduled to premiere on January 17th.