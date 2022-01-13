LIVE – Barcelona v Real Madrid

share tweet share share Email

This Wednesday (12) Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3×2, in extra time, for the Supercopa de España, played in Saudi Arabia. Vinícius Júnior, Benzema and Valverde scored for the Merengues, while Luuk De Jong and Ansu Fati scored the Catalan goals.

The result takes Real to the decision of the Supercup, awaiting the winner of Atlético de Madrid and Athletic Bilbao, who will face each other this Thursday (13).

FIRST TIME

Real started with a very reactive stance, playing in Barça’s mistake. Even so, it was superior in the beginning of the game. He didn’t create clear chances, but he took danger in mid-range and long-range shots. While Barça could not bring danger to the opposing goal.

At 25, came the chance that Real wanted so much: Busquets faltered, lost the ball to Benzema. The Frenchman scored with Modric and sent a ball to Vinícius Júnior, who carried it, invaded the area and kicked high, with no chances for Ter Stegen.

Afterwards, Barça started to keep the ball more, looking for an equalizer, while Real tried even more to exploit the counterattack to kill the game. Xavi’s team insisted on a move: Dembélé’s cross to Luuk De Jong. At first, Courtois took it. In the second, the Belgian took it again. But in the third, Militão tried to cut, but kicked over the Dutchman, who pushed to the back of the goal, tying the game.

SECOND TIME

In the final stage, Barça started better and almost scored in a long shot by Pedri, who ended up going wide. The culés didn’t demand a great defense from Courtois, but he went more into the attack and scared his opponent more.

However, after the entry of the Brazilian Rodrygo, Real returned to be superior. On his first play, he served Benzema who landed on the post. Shortly after, in the 26th minute, Mendy took it to the baseline, rolled over to shirt 9 and demanded a great save from Ter Stegen, who had to defend Carvajal’s kick on the rebound, but could do nothing with the other rebound, which fell to the Benzema’s feet. 2×1 for Real.

It looked like it was just Real Madrid waiting for the final whistle and celebrating their place in the final. But, at 38, Jordi Alba received a short corner from Dembelé and crossed for Ansu Fati to deflect his head towards the goal, tying the game!

The tie remained until the end and the game went to overtime!

EXTENSION

The game was back and forth in overtime. In the 10th minute, Dembélé lost the ball in the attack and in the counterattack, Casemiro played for Rodrygo, who crossed for a spectacular light-cut by Vinícius Júnior, letting it reach Valverde, who scored the third for Real.

Barça came with everything to seek the equalizer and almost scored in the next move, with Courtois making two great saves, in shots by Busquets and Dembélé. In the second stage, Xavi’s team went on the attack, looking for a tie at all costs, while Real tried to take advantage of the spaces left by the rival to kill the game.

The result prevailed until the end and the absolute leader of La Liga qualified for the final of the Supercopa de España.

SEQUENCE

Real Madrid decides the Supercup on Sunday (16), while Barça turns its attention to the Copa del Rey, where they face Bilbao next Wednesday (19).

Check out the real-time transmission of Esporte News Mundo for Barcelona vs Real Madrid, a match valid for the semi-final of the Spanish Supercup.

Thank you so much to everyone who followed another TR. Until later! #ElClasicoENM Now, Barcelona return home, while Real await their opponent in the final. Tomorrow, the other semifinal: Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao BAR 2X3 REAL #ElClasicoENM In 120 even minutes, the best team passed. Real were deadly on the counterattack that earned Valverde’s goal and knew how to defend. Victory and deserved classification of a great Real Madrid over a brave and brave Barcelona BAR 2X3 REAL #ElClasicoENM 17’/2nd PRO HE FINISHED! With emotion until the last bid, Real Madrid beats Barcelona and is in the final of the Supercopa de España! BAR 2X3 REAL #ElClasicoENM 16’/2nd PRO LOST! On the counterattack, Benzema left Rodrygo alone with the goalkeeper, but the Brazilian missed the winning goal. BAR 2X3 REAL #ElClasicoENM 15’/2nd PRO Plus 2. Let’s go to 17. BAR 2X3 REAL #ElClasicoENM 5’/2nd PRO Barça changes: Out: Ezzalzouli

Enter: Jutgla BAR 2X3 REAL #ElClasicoENM 4’/2nd PRO Change the Real: Out: Vini Jr.

Enter: Camavinga BAR 2X3 REAL #ElClasicoENM 1’/2nd PRO Casemiro receives from Benzema and finishes, but without force, making it easier for Ter Stegen. BAR 2X3 REAL #ElClasicoENM 0’/2nd PRO The second half of overtime begins! BAR 2X3 REAL #ElClasicoENM 15’/1st PRO Plus 1. Let’s go to 16. BAR 2X3 REAL #ElClasicoENM 10’/1st PRO Barça’s almost equalizer! Busquets kicked from outside the area, Courtois spread, Dembélé took advantage of the rebound, but the Belgian goalkeeper made another good save. BAR 2X3 REAL #ElClasicoENM CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE OF THIS REAL TIME

follow him Sport News World at the twitter, Instagram and Facebook.


















