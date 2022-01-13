Livelo offers 10 points per real spent and 10% off purchases at Hering

THE livelo it is offering 10 points per dollar spent and 10% off purchases at hering. The offer is valid until tomorrow (13) by applying the coupon “LIVELO” at checkout.

bonus

10 points per dollar spent: all customers.

Conditions

Offer eligible products: all products on the Hering website.

Points will be credited within 30 (thirty) days after receipt of the product(s).

How to participate

Access Hering through the Livelo website; Click on “Go to Hering”; Choose the desired product and proceed with the purchase; At checkout, just add the code “LIVELO” in the “discount coupon” tab; Ready! Your purchases will earn Livelo points.

purchase example

During the purchase process, it is not indicated how many points will be accumulated when purchasing a product.

For your purchase to generate points at Livelo, it is necessary to inform the coupon “LIVELO” at checkout.

We advise you to take photos or record your computer screen during the purchase process. That way, if a problem occurs, you can appeal and guarantee the correct credit of your points. We have a complete tutorial teaching you how to do this.

Comment

For those who need to buy a product at Hering and want to accumulate points at Livelo, it’s worth taking advantage of it! The offer equals the greater opportunity to accumulate the partnership.

Thinking of taking advantage? Access Hering through the Livelo website.

