Lockdown leaves woman trapped in suitor’s house after 1st date

The woman shared the account of the episode on the social network WeChat last week and said she was stuck at the suitor’s house after a dinner. In the post, she says she came from Guangzhou and her arrival in Zhengzhou was recent. The trip was made to celebrate the Lunar New Year, which this year will be celebrated by various Asian cultures on February 1st.

“I’m getting older so my parents have arranged over 10 blind dates for me,” Wang commented in the post.

According to his account, the fifth man on the list claimed to be “good in the kitchen” and invited her to his house so he could cook a meal. Still at the suitor’s house, however, she learned that the community had entered a lockdown. As a result, she was trapped in the residence for four days.

Despite being a good and willing cook, Wang said the boy didn’t talk much, and that the “not ideal” situation.

She did not make it clear on the social network if she has already been authorized to leave the isolation, but the rise in coronavirus cases has stabilized in the city in recent days. According to the Global Times newspaper, more than 100 cases of the disease were reported in Zhengzhou last week.

The country, which has a strict policy against Covid-19, has made sudden mandatory confinements no longer surprising because they have already become routine in communities where the virus is identified.