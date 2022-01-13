Luana Piovani shows result of facial harmonization

Luana Piovani, who is spending a season in Brazil, showed on social media the result of a facial harmonization made at a clinic in Rio de Janeiro.

“I know you can’t see it yet, but I’m already totally retreaded. Cheekbone 15 years old, chin, contour, botoco, botoco, botoco. Today we didn’t do the little neck because we’re going to do another thing, which then we can’t do one thing doing the other. And I’m going to do a little business to give a whitening, which is a pulsed light that will reduce these spots that I’m here “, he said in a sequence of stories on Instagram.

The actress also commented on the criticism that this procedure receives in some cases. “People say: ‘Oh, facial harmonization’. People say: you don’t do anything, right, Luana? What I do is facial harmonization. Facial harmonization is when you harmonize your face. facial harmonization is ‘it went wrong’. It’s a disharmonization. Because when you observe it, it’s because there was no harmony”.

Luana listed problems that appear in some bad harmonizations and left a tip for the fans.

“When you see the mouth open, the quail egg, and then the mouth pulls, and then a little bit of the mucus comes out, understand? Or it turns into Varginha’s ET. No, people! No! Facial matching is when you Don’t notice. Understand? We’re using the term wrongly. Hashtag is the tip. Let’s keep it natural. You can’t be 45 and look 20, right, guys? Look at your head! You have to keep your mental health too”.

Finally, she praised the doctor responsible for the procedure, Dr. André Braz. “Thank you my love!”