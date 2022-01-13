Lucas Alario likes Palmeiras’ offer and waits for the clubs to settle

Lucas Alario is Palmeiras’ new interest for 2022 (Photo: Bayer Leverkusen/Facebook)

The ball of the moment for the attack of Palmeiras is the name of Lucas Alario. The player has an offer in hand made by Alviverde, he liked what he received and expects an agreement between the club and Bayer Leverkusen, from Germany. The idea is to have him on loan until the end of 2022.

Discover the channel of Our Lecture on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and not Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

The Argentine’s name was already on the radar of the Palmeiras board last year and, after a negative wave, there was no progress. Now, however, Alario welcomes a return to South American football.

The striker is one of the options analyzed by Palmeiras to wear the number 9 shirt and a possible arrival would help Abel Ferreira dispute the Club World Cup. The coach has good references for the player.

Lucas Alario left River Plate for Germany in 2017. For Bayer Leverkusen there are 147 games, 52 goals and 16 assists.

So far, Rafael Navarro has been the only reinforcement for the sector. Highlight of Botafogo last season, the athlete signed a bond until the end of 2026 with Palmeiras.

See how defender Murilo arrived at the Football Academy Summary: Palmeiras negotiates with a midfielder and a borrowed midfielder Check out all Palmeiras strikers in the Crefisa Era Abstract: Palmeiras gives up on Salcedo and approaches defender Palmeiras fans react in the networks with negotiations for Murilo

READ MORE

Palmeiras agrees Lucas Lima’s return to Fortaleza