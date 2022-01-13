Lucas Alario makes important decision about playing for Palmeiras

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Lucas Alario makes important decision about playing for Palmeiras 6 Views

In the search for a new number 9, Palmeiras has as its main target Lucas Alario, from Bayer Leverkusen, and a hit could be close. The Argentine striker was requested by coach Abel Ferreira.

Initially, Lucas Alaria had expressed an interest in continuing in European football. But, according to journalist Pedro Almeida, the striker accepted to play for Palmeiras and an agreement between the parties has already been made.

Now, the conclusion of the contract depends on an agreement between Palmeiras and Bayer Leverkusen.

Lucas Alario does not have a great moment with the Bayer Leverkusen shirt in the current European season, in which he has 16 games and only one goal.

The striker joined Bayer Leverkusen in 2017 and since then has a total of 147 matches, 52 goals and 12 assists.

The shirt number 9 was reported at Colón, in Argentina, and in the country he also defended River Plate. Lucas Alario has also been called up to the Argentine national team and has a total of 9 games and three goals.

Search for a new shirt 9

In addition to Lucas Alario, Palmeiras had among the names speculated as the new number 9 for 2022 Valentín Castellanos, from New York City, Yuri Alberto, from Internacional, and Kaio Jorge, from Juventus.

