Lucas Alario makes important decision about playing for Palmeiras

Credit: Quality Sport Images / Getty Images

In the search for a new number 9, Palmeiras has as its main target Lucas Alario, from Bayer Leverkusen, and a hit could be close. The Argentine striker was requested by coach Abel Ferreira.

Initially, Lucas Alaria had expressed an interest in continuing in European football. But, according to journalist Pedro Almeida, the striker accepted to play for Palmeiras and an agreement between the parties has already been made.

Now, the conclusion of the contract depends on an agreement between Palmeiras and Bayer Leverkusen.

Lucas # Salary accepted to sign for Palmeiras and an agreement has already been reached between the player and the Brazilian club, NOTHING SIGNED YET, even because the agreement between Palmeiras and Bayer Leverkusen was missing. Let’s see what happens. 🇦🇷🟢 # palm trees https://t.co/Dvq96RTQT8 — Pedro Almeida (@pedrogva6) January 13, 2022

Lucas Alario does not have a great moment with the Bayer Leverkusen shirt in the current European season, in which he has 16 games and only one goal.