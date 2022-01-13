Lucas Musetti: ‘Pablo’s issue with Santos was a little strange’ – 01/12/2022

After São Paulo and saints if they get it right, the deal for the loan of striker Pablo to the Baixada team fell due to the player’s interests. The athlete’s intention is to return to Athletico, where he stood out before moving to Tricolor. It is worth remembering that, previously, the athlete also cooled down a possibility of going to Ceará.

On the Ball Market’s Live Fim de Papo Especial, broadcast by UOL Esporte this Wednesday (12), journalists Danilo Lavieri and Lucas Musetti discussed the situation of the striker and the player’s interest in returning to his former club.

“Pablo said no to Santos. He is leaving São Paulo, who has already made it more than clear that he doesn’t count on him and we are in doubt about what will happen to him. There was an agreement between São Paulo and Ceará, he said no. The agreement came between São Paulo and Santos, he said no again and the news that Lucas Musetti gave was that the player intends to return to Athletico”, Danilo Lavieri began.

“The issue is that, in terms of business, São Paulo and Athletico still haven’t settled 100%, unlike what had happened between the Morumbi team and Santos. Apparently, Pablo said he didn’t want to play in a direct rival”, added the journalist.

Then, Lucas Musetti expressed his opinion and vision on the matter involving the São Paulo striker.

“This question about Pablo was even a little strange. We are used to finding out about several players and, usually, it is with the manager and the club. This time, I called the manager and he told me to talk to his father. So, we keep thinking why the businessman is still working with the athlete. This reminded me of the case of Nathan, who almost came to Santos and his father wanted Fluminense, convinced the player during the turn of the year and Santos ended up staying back,” recalled the reporter.

“Firstly, Pablo wanted to stay at São Paulo, but he doesn’t have the space, the climate, the club wants to cut the leaf and the fans don’t like him, so the team tries to negotiate. Ceará, Pablo didn’t even think about it. About Santos, I I heard that it was considered, but that it was his own father who warned that there was no deal, because he wants to go to Athletico, I spoke to Petraglia now and he told me that São Paulo does not want to negotiate with them (Athletico). I imagine that Tricolor doesn’t want to trade him with Hurricane because they spent a lot of money to get him out of there”, said the journalist.

The next edition of Live Fim de Papo Especial of the ball market will be on Thursday (13). You can follow the live on the Channel UOL, in the Score app UOL, on the UOL Esporte page or on the UOL Esporte channel on Youtube.