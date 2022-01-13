Luciana Gimenez is revolted by questions about her son’s sexuality

Luciana Gimenez and Lucas Jagger (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Last Monday (01/10), Luciana Gimenez was irritated by the insistence of some followers in questioning the sexuality of her eldest son, Lucas Jagger, 22 years old, the result of a relationship with Mick Jagger.

When talking to fans through a question box on her Instagram, she was asked: “Is Lucas homosexual or straight?”. And he replied, “Does it make a difference?”

The presenter was asked once more: “Nobody asked if it makes a difference or not. It’s if he’s gay or not.” “Are we still in it? There’s a certain obsession going on, huh?”, Gimenez fired.

The presenter talked to her followers during the flight to Aspen, Colorado, in the United States, where she will spend the holidays with Lucas and her youngest, Lorenzo, 10, from her marriage to Marcelo de Carvalho. She explained that her boyfriend, Renato Breia, did not go with her because of work.

In addition, the presenter talked about aesthetic procedures when asked if she does lip fillers. “No, I was born with that mouth”, said Luciana, who confessed to being a botox adept: “But mine is already expired, look. I don’t like it for too long”.