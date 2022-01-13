Lucky bitcoin miner validates block alone and receives BRL 1.5 million

Although the use of mining pools is the default, representing 99.99% of the network, a small miner managed to validate a block alone this Tuesday (11). As a reward, he received 6.25 BTC plus fees, a total equivalent to 1.5 million reais.

Experts claim that with a processing power of just 126 terahashes per second (TH/s), the odds were heavily stacked against the lucky as Bitcoin stands at 192 exahashes at its all-time high. That is, the miner had only a 0.000073% chance.

Although the math is against these lone miners, about three blocks have been mined by them each year since 2018. Those who weren’t so lucky are just spending money on hardware and energy for now.

Betting against math

One of the reasons for choosing to use mining pools is that the miner is not at the mercy of luck. That is, the reward is divided among everyone who is helping, based on their computing power, even if they don’t find a block.

Despite this, a few prefer to go hand in hand with luck rather than reason. As an example, if this solo miner was in a pool, he would be earning 160 reais per day. However, he multiplied his profit by about 9,500 times when he received R$ 1.5 million for mining block number 718,124.

“This is fun. Earn full rewards from a Bitcoin block with just 0.000073% of the current total hashrate. Either extraordinary luck or proof of persistent work, or both.”

His odds were so low that this miner could be said to have just won the lottery. It is also worth noting that he may have been in this endeavor for quite some time, which helps in this unlikely outcome.

Other lone miners have already accomplished the feat.

While such a case is rare, it does happen with some frequency. According to the website BTC.com, three other solo miners were just as lucky last year, taking home a bounty of over 1 million.

Despite this, it is worth noting that Bitcoin’s hashrate, that is, its computing power, is at its all-time high after recovering from the Chinese ban and problems in other countries such as Kazakhstan and Iceland.

In this way, competition is increasingly fierce for large miners and even more so for those who are betting against the odds. Finally, we hope that the lucky one will keep these bitcoins carefully and for a long time.