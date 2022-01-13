Luiza makes an emotional outburst after the loss of Maurílio: “A mixture of guilt and the will to live”; watch

This Wednesday (12), the singer Luiza made a new outburst on social networks, after the death of Maurílio, her partner and close friend. The countrywoman reflected a lot and explained that, since then, she has lived with a feeling that varies between the guilt of enjoying life and the “crazy desire to live”. Still, she talked about how she has been feeling about grief.

Luiza is spending a few days on vacation in Bahia with her family and her girlfriend, former BBB Marcela McGowan. In a series of videos posted on Instagram, she stated that she is starting to feel better.

“I’m feeling so good here. Do you know how I feel after what happened? I talked with some people who have already lost someone, and also with the people who shared this moment with me, who were also friends of Maurílio, that we feel a mixture of guilt for living, with a thing that is like this, when you lose someone , you wake up, like ‘I need to live this here, as if it were the last day’. A mixture of guilt for living with a mad will to live. And this is very strange.”, he said.

The singer also explained that she was raised in the spiritist doctrine and, theoretically, learned to deal with death naturally. But when she lost someone so close, she saw that she wasn’t ready yet. “I know it’s confusing, but that’s how I felt, each day less, but I still feel, you know? As I come from a spiritist family, I prepared myself my whole life to deal with this in a natural way, but, man, I still can’t. It’s a thing that shook me up a lot, you know, it shook me up a lot. On the other hand, I am very aware of some things that, for me, make sense and help me a lot, you know? That’s it. Everything will be fine”, continued.

In the videos, Luiza also suggested what Maurílio’s advice would be for friends and family: “My pet would like us to be okay and everyone to be okay. Maurílio was very practical, like that. I think if he could say one thing, I think it would be: ‘guys, be fine, please’”.

Luiza talks about grief after Maurílio’s death pic.twitter.com/gvLDHqoi3t — WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) January 12, 2022

Yesterday (11), Luiza published the first photo after being away from the networks for a few days. In the caption, the singer said that she is trying to get back to life. “Gradually returning to this social network so forgotten by me! I’m in Bahia with my family, who live here, and I’m starting over, resignifying, and trying to laugh as much as possible! Taking the opportunity to thank you for the affection you had with me, and now let’s go up… 2022, be kind my fi, for God’s sake”, he wrote.

The death of Maurílio

Singer and songwriter Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, passed away this Wednesday (29), at the age of 28. The information was confirmed by the press office of the duo. He was admitted to a hospital in Goiânia (GO), after suffering a cardiac arrest and being diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism. Since then, the artist’s health was going through a delicate situation.

“It is with deep regret that we inform you of the departure of our Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro, husband, son, artist and, above all, a human being of the greatest dignity, who leaves us early on this date of mourning for all his family, friends and legion of fans. The death took place at 4:05 pm today (29/12), with a death certificate signed by Dr. Wandervan Antônio Azevedo. We just have to thank God for the 28 years we shared with someone who inspired and taught us so much, loving and being loved by so many people, in the certainty that his story will continue to guide us in this plan”, said the advisory.

Hours earlier, Maurílio had suffered a worsening in his clinical condition. According to information from the doctor Wandervan Azevedo, who was in charge of the singer’s case, a lung infection complicated the musician’s condition, hospitalized for almost two weeks in the Intensive Care Unit. The medical team had to administer a new round of antibiotics. In addition, the artist was on continuous hemodialysis.

Maurílio had been hospitalized since December 15, when he felt sick after recording the DVD “Não é o Fim do Mundo”, by the duo Zé Felipe and Miguel. At the time, he even fell on stage and was rescued by the producer and his partner Luiza, who accompanied him to the hospital.