Magawa, ‘hero mouse’ expert in detecting mines in Cambodia, dies

posted on 01/12/2022 17:19



Magawa with his gold medal, still in 2020 – (Credit: Handout / PDSA / AFP)

“A hero is laid to rest”, this is how the farewell text of the Belgian NGO APOPO begins, in honor of the giant African rat Magawa, who was famous for his expertise in sniffing out landmines. The news of his death, at the age of eight, was confirmed last Tuesday (1/11).

Over the course of his life, Magawa found over 100 landmines and other explosives, making him APOPO’s most successful “HeroRAT”, a term for specialist rats like himself, to date.

The statement said he was healthy and playing normally until he began to show signs of fatigue and on Sunday he began to sleep more and have a smaller appetite. “All of us at APOPO are grieving Magawa’s loss and are grateful for the incredible work he has done.” He had retired from his jobs in June 2021.

The pet even received an award in 2020 for bravery, given its ability to detect landmines and unexploded ordnance. The award is the equivalent of the UK’s highest civil honor animal.

He also received a gold medal from the British veterinary organization PDSA “for his saving bravery and devotion to duty”, which transformed the lives of people in Cambodia. He was the first mouse to receive this reward.

“It is thanks to all of you that Magawa will leave a lasting legacy in the lives he saved as a landmine detective rat in Cambodia. Thank you all, from the bottom of our hearts, for your support during this difficult time,” the statement concludes. of the NGO.