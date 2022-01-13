Maiara and Fernandao Zor’s pregnancy is announced: “pregnant”

Top Stories

prestigious cake; check out how to make this amazing and easy dessert

Maiara and Fernando Zor, once again, they are back in the spotlight across the web this Wednesday, January 12th. This is due to the fact that Mestre José ended up making many revelations and predictions about the ex-couple’s life.

Given this, in his prediction, Mestre José ended up revealing that, in a short time, Maiara and Fernando Zor will be pregnant. The seer, even in the face of the criticism he receives, stated that he sold all obstacles. In view of this, it will continue to make its predictions.

“A lot of people hit me, criticized me, when I said they would get back together, but I’m here, stronger than I’ve ever overcome all obstacles. Maiara and Fernando will have a child very soon, attention friends and internet users, Mestre José guarantees they will be pregnant in a short time”, shot the seer.

Web reacts to the prediction of Maiara and Fernando Zor

Quickly, Mestre José’s post went viral on the web. So, netizens ended up giving their opinions on this more than shocking prediction involving Maira and Fernando Zor. “Oh my God, she doesn’t value herself at all”, pointed out one of them. In addition, this internet user took advantage of the moment to wish that Maiara wake up from her ‘princess dream’ and dismiss Fernando in time.

Others still wished the couple the best of luck. After all, according to them, Maiara and Fernando Zor deserve to find peace and happiness. So, according to them, the baby will arrive at a great time. Will be?

Finally, check out the complete post made by Mestre José on his Instagram feed right now. Also, be sure to give your opinion on this prediction involving Maiara and Fernando Zor.

