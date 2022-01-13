Maiara’s pregnancy, sister of Maraisa, and Fernando Zor is announced: “pregnant”

– Continues after announcement –

Maiara and Fernando Zor became the most talked about topic on the web this Thursday, January 13th. This is due to the fact that the seer Mestre José made some more than shocking predictions about the life of the ex-sertanejo couple.

According to the seer, Maiara and Fernando Zor returned to live as a couple and will also have a baby as a result of this beautiful relationship. In this way, Mestre José ended up guaranteeing that soon the sertaneja will be pregnant.

“Many people hit me, criticized me, when I said they would get back together, but I’m here, stronger than I’ve ever overcome all obstacles. Maiara and Fernando will have a child very soon, attention friends and internet users, Mestre José guarantees they will be pregnant in a short time”, shot the seer.

Quickly, Mestre José’s post went viral and generated many comments on the web. So many fans were surprised by the prediction. Some of them celebrated the news. After all, they hope that Maiara and Fernando Zor stay together.

Others, in turn, stated that they cannot understand the relationship between Maiara and Fernando Zor. “More messy dating, lack of self-love on both sides. That way you can’t be happy, let alone build a family.”, fired one of them.

