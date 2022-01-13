Man discovers water sensation in ear was cockroach moving

A man from New Zealand had a cockroach in his ear for at least three days after feeling something was wrong.

According to The Guardian, Zane Wedding initially thought the problem was just water in his ear after swimming in a pool and falling asleep on his couch. He woke up with a stuffy ear – and the feeling that there was something squirming inside.

Wedding had his ear flushed with a syringe, given antibiotics, instructions to dry the side of his head, and a suggestion that he come back if he still felt any movement.

“Immediately afterwards, I felt a lot worse,” said Wedding. He became deaf in one ear and could not sleep. The hairdryer didn’t help. He joked: “I’m cooking [com o secador] since Saturday”.

On Monday, the doctor looked at her ear again. “Literally, the second she looked, she said, ‘Oh my God… I think you have a bug in your ear,’” he recalled.

It took a few minutes, a suction device and tweezers to pull out the already dead cockroach, which was given to the doctor as a gift.

