Man freaks out, invades reportage, attacks and offends SBT team live

A First Impact live entry ended badly on Thursday morning (13). SBT’s morning news program sent a team to cover a traffic accident in Diadema, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, in which a man identified as Flávio destroyed his car when the car collided with a parish wall. The person, who claimed to be a motoboy, agreed to talk to reporter Melina Saad when the news was not on the air and ended up freaking out to discover that Silvio Santos’ station was showing the place in real time.

Noticing that he was being filmed by SBT professionals, the man got out of the wrecked car and started yelling at the station’s employees, showing the middle finger at the cameras. The reporter chose to ignore the individual’s movement and continued reporting the facts, stating that he would have been involved in the accident after returning from a night out with his friends, and that he would be waiting for a tow truck to tow the wreckage of the car. It was the cue for him to get even more out of control and go after the channel employees.

Also during the live broadcast of Primeira Impacto, Flávio invaded the report and appeared in front of the news camera, giving orders to the team that was on site. “Stop, damn it. Is it a joke, man? Go fuck yourself, fuck you. You can fucking stop. There’s nothing here, damn it”, said the man, who advanced on Melina Saad to take the microphone from the journalist’s hands. In the sequence, he pushed the station’s cameraman and threw the reporter’s microphone on the floor, starting to trample the equipment. It was the cue for the report to be taken off the air.

Following the interruption of the images of the confusion, Dudu Camargo returned to lead the news from the station’s studios and had to call a commercial break. Reporter Melina Saad even made other live entries for First Impact throughout the morning, showing other police occurrences in the city, but she was clearly shaken.

Below, check out the video of the aggression suffered by the SBT team: