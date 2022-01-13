Marcão sets out goals for 2022 and reveals an old dream of wearing the Paysandu shirt: “My wish was fulfilled”

The Paysandu squad continues to carry out pre-season work before the debut in the Campeonato Paraense, which is scheduled for the 26th, at 20h, against Bragantino, in Curuzu. While the date does not arrive, the Boogeyman takes the opportunity to move in the transfer market to reinforce the squad commanded by Márcio Fernandes. And one of those hired by the bicolor board in this window was Marcão, who was officially presented this Wednesday (12).

During his press conference, the defender revealed that defending Paysandu was an old dream, even after going through the biggest bicolor rival, Remo, in 2019, and who came to ‘hit the post’ two years in a row: “I was already interested in coming for Paysandu. In 2020, when I was in Sampaio Corrêa, it almost happened through Hélio dos Anjos. In 2021 it was also in the almost. In 2022, my desire to play at Paysandu was fulfilled”, highlighted Marcão.

Marcão also explained the Boogeyman’s goals for 2022, in addition to praising coach Márcio Fernandes, with whom he worked in other years: “The work is well done with Professor Márcio Fernandes, who I’ve known for a long time. It’s the third time I’m working with him. All the staff are doing their best for us. We are working hard and hard to go in search of the tri, access to Serie B and have a good Copa do Brasil”, said the 26-year-old defender.

The Boogeyman is in the final stages of preparation in the municipality of Barcarena, in the northeast of Pará, but the pandemic has affected the team’s plans. This is because, last Monday (10), Paysandu announced that six professionals, among athletes and members of the commission, contracted the Covid-19 virus, and are away from work. Marcel spoke about it: “The pandemic is not over yet. Covid is still there and the vaccine is so that we don’t have the symptoms we had before “, he concluded.