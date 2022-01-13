Maximum value of unemployment insurance is readjusted to R$ 2.1 thousand | Economy

PMI / Disclosure Unemployment insurance was readjusted after sharp rise in inflation in 2021

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare updated the annual unemployment insurance calculation table for workers who are entitled to the benefit from January 11, 2022.

To update the salary ranges, the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) accumulated in 2021 was taken into account, calculated and published by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The percentage was 10.16%.

The minimum amount of unemployment insurance in 2022 will be R$ 1,212 – the new national floor in force in the country. This amount, until last year, was R$ 1,100.

The benefit ceiling has also been corrected. Workers who have received average wages above BRL 3,097.26 will be entitled to the maximum amount of BRL 2,106.08. This ceiling was BRL 1,911.84 in 2021.

Unemployment insurance is paid temporarily with funds from the Worker Support Fund (FAT), through Caixa Econômica Federal.

Payment is made in three to five installments, according to the months worked and whether the request has already been made on other occasions. Those who receive the benefit are not allowed to have another employment relationship, whether formal or informal.

To have access to credit, the formal worker has to file the application from the 7th to the 120th day after the date of dismissal. For domestic workers, this period ranges from the 7th to the 90th day, counted from the date of dismissal.

The new unemployment insurance table

Whoever receives up to R$ 1,858.17 must multiply the average salary of the last three months by 0.8. The amount must not be less than BRL 1,212

Employees whose salaries ranged from BRL 1,858.18 to BRL 3,097.26 must multiply the amount that exceeds BRL 1,858.17 by 0.5 and add up to BRL 1,486.53

Those who received on average more than BRL 3,097.26 will invariably be entitled to BRL 2,106.08

How to order through the website

The worker must access the website https://www.gov.br/pt-br/servicos/solicitar-o-seguro-desemprego and click on “Start”. It will then be necessary to access the gov.br portal, informing the CPF and registered password.

Those who are not registered will have to register, informing CPF, name, date of birth, mother’s name and state of birth.

If the data is correct, the applicant will be directed to answer a questionnaire with five questions about their career. You must get at least four of the five questions correct. Then, he will receive a temporary password that must be changed in the first access. If the user cannot get the answers right, he will have to wait 24 hours for a new attempt or contact us.

Upon completion of registration, you will have access to the “Unemployment Insurance” service. Just click on “Apply for unemployment insurance”. You will need to enter the benefit application number and click “Find”.

In this step, the worker will be directed to the page with the application number and all its data.

Carefully read the rules and terms to enable the benefit. Check the “Agree” option and then click “Finish”.

Confirm the unemployment insurance claim and check the claim confirmation.

How to order through the app