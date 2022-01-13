Mayor of Rio wants to ban the “litrão” of beer for those who do not vaccinate
Rio de Janeiro – The city of Rio de Janeiro has at least 740,000 people able to receive a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. In jest, but reinforcing the alert, the Mayor Eduardo Paes took to social media to say he intends to “follow the trolley” of Quebec, Canada, which has banned marijuana and beer for the unvaccinated.
Paes’ idea is to “ban the litrão (a cold one)” for cariocas who do not adhere to vaccination. Immunization is the step considered crucial for fighting the Ômicron variant, which is advancing rapidly in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, accounting for 98% of confirmed cases since December.
The Municipal Health Department reinforces the alert in a more serious tone and reveals that of the 14 hospitalized with Covid-19 in the SUS network in the capital, 93% do not have the complete vaccination and 43% did not take any of the doses provided for by the immunization program.
Vaccination in Rio takes place at 280 points in the city
“Ômicron spreads very fast. It behaves differently in vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Not immunized have an increase in hospitalizations and severe cases. In the vaccinated population, we see a sore throat, nasal congestion, headache. It rarely causes more serious situations”, explains the secretary. Daniel Soranz.
Only 28.3% of the total population has already received the booster dose. With the second dose or single dose, the complete vaccination schedule reaches 81.3%.