MC Mirella takes on “anguish” after controversial career case

The singer MC Mirella confessed that he is going through a moment of uncertainty in his personal life. This Tuesday (11), the famous used her Twitter profile to vent to her followers.

In a series of posts, the funkeira confessed to fans that she has seen a change in her life since the last year. According to Mirella, 2021 was special because of her personal achievements, but that has also lately been feeling a little lost.

“I was SO HAPPY last year… seriously… I had left the farm, learned so much, restarted cycles, and anyway… you know? Seeing everything different still scares me, I feel lost, scared. Dude begging,” he said.

Soon after, Mirella confessed that she is feeling distressed and it has been difficult to get over the moment. “I’m living with an anguish in my chest. It’s not easy! thoughtful face“, wrote the artist.

Among the comments, fans made a point of sending messages worried about his psychological. “Take care of yourself for the love of God. You’ve been going through a lot of things on the Internet and should have psychological counseling. Take care of you. I love you,” reacted a careful fan.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever had therapy or if you understand how it works… but know that they are ethical professionals, that you will be able to share your pain, anguish and nothing you say will come out of there”, advised a fan.

One person even thought that the Mirella’s condition would be due to the lack of Dynho Alves, her ex-husband. “It must be difficult, she’s crazy to get back with dynho, and she just hasn’t come back yet because people will criticize her”, he shot.

Generated controversy after videos in the US

Last week Mirella caused the biggest commotion on social media after sharing several videos receiving a shower of dollars in a nightclub in the United States. After receiving several criticisms, the famous released the verb and assured that he was enjoying his life after the divorce.

“Are the people tired of knowing that I’m like this and they keep pissing me off? Spare me, people! It’s not because I dance, because I wear the clothes I want, that I’m a slut, that I’m a bitch and that I don’t deserve respect”, she said. “It’s not because I’m like this that I go out and get everyone. Even I’m pretty calm. ANDI just got single and I want to enjoy myself and enjoy the same moment. It’s a delight to be independent and do as you please. The unbearable is people pointing at you, thinking they know about your life. You will work and conquer your independence, happiness and personal fulfillment”, she concluded.

