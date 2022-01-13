MC Poze do Rodo donates BRL 20,000 to fired security

MC Poze do Rodo, 20, was once again a topic on the web this past week, this time for showing that he tipped a security guard of R$100. However, the boy in question ended up being fired and the story arrived on social media and caused outrage. The funker, then, not satisfied with the event that followed his good deed, decided to deposit R$ 20,000 in the professional’s account.

Earlier this week, the singer showed the moment he tipped some employees of the condominium where he lives. Bernardo Henrique, 27 years old and a resident of Alemão, was then sent away and caused an uproar – both on the web and in Poze itself. “The company fired the security guard who accepted a simple treat. That’s a lot of trouble with the worker. Without neurosis, what world is this, partner?! How do people manage to be like that, brother?”, questioned the funkeiro.

Poze showed prints of two bank transfers totaling R$20,000 and regretted what had happened: “I sent you another treat, warrior. I hope these two transfers help you, warrior. Sorry for anything.”

late salary

Bernardo Henrique expressed himself on social media after the dismissal and explained that he would use the R$100 given by Poze to put it on his ticket and, thus, be able to work peacefully. “I started working at the company on the 22nd of December and on the 29th I received the money for the ticket, meal and food. The salary was missing, which would be paid on the 5th working day. I asked why. , 3rd, Monday: part of the security guards had received the food (voucher) and I, nothing. Second working day, on Tuesday, they received the payment and I still hadn’t received the food voucher. I asked again” , details.

“On Wednesday, the third business day, they paid for the food, but to this day I haven’t received the money for the ticket. When Poze gave me the money, I thought: ‘Gee, I’m going to put this money in the Bilhete Único to come to work and be calm. “, he finally explains.

The day after the donation, Bernardo was fired without explanation. The Lothar Group, responsible for hiring and firing the security guard, published a ‘clarification note’, where they explain that they respect human rights and treat people with dignity and respect. “Because we believe that this is the basis that drives us to guarantee the continuous search for excellence, for which we are already recognized by both customers and partners, as well as employees”, read the statement. Post comments have been deleted.