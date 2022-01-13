MC Poze donates R$20,000 to a security guard who was fired after receiving a tip: ‘He never gave anyone a problem’, says guard | Rio de Janeiro

The singer MC Poze donated R$20 thousand to a security guard who was fired after appearing in a video receiving a R$100 tip from the artist. The company denies that it terminated the employee because of the gift.

Bernardo Henrique, 27, worked as a security guard in the condominium where the singer lives, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, and says that Poze was returning from a show, on the morning of last Monday (10), when he called him at the concierge and handed over the money.

“It takes you to buy a loaf of bread, drink a soda. Good job there”, the singer would have said when handing over the tip.

Inside the artist’s vehicle, someone filmed the action and posted the images on social media. According to bernardo, upon learning of the situation, the former security chief sent a message to the working group asking who would be the employee who appears in the recording.

“I introduced myself and explained the situation. My boss told me to return the money and then asked me to take my documents for dismissal and excluded me from the group [de whatsapp do trabalho]”, said Bernard.

The security guard said that, when he was admitted to the company, in December of last year, he had been informed that he could not ask the residents of the condominium for anything: “Water, food or anything we needed, we should be notified on the internal radio”.

Despite this, Bernardo says that it was common for employees to receive spontaneous gifts from residents. He says that the company even claims that it was aware of these donations.

“I saw several colleagues leaving with Christmas baskets that the residents gave. There are a lot of generous people in that condo. They gave gifts to the guards, to the maintenance workers. Even the street sweepers, who would clean inside, were welcomed. It never gave anyone a problem,” he said.

The watchman says he used the money to top up the Bilhete Único, since the payment for the days worked in December was late, but if he had known the problem he would face, he says he would never have accepted the tip.

He says that he made plans at the company and that told his wife to quit her job, who was away from home, to take care of the couple’s children, while they looked for a closer opportunity for her.

“My wife left work on Friday, the case happened on Monday. If I knew I would have a problem, I would never do it. I was making several plans with work, I thought the situation was stable to give my wife some relief. wife. I was very sad about what happened”, he says.

In a note, the Lothar group reported that the reason for the dismissal would not have been the donation, but the professional’s attitude.

“The motivation for the dismissal of the employee in question was the incongruous attitude towards his peers and the lack of respect for the direction given by the company. Other employees received the amount and continue with their normal activities at their jobs”, says the note.

Bernardo, however, disagrees with the position of the Lothar group and even assesses the possibility of going to court to guarantee his rights.

“This note is defamatory because I didn’t do anything wrong. I’m a newly graduated security guard and they’re saying I didn’t have attitude at work, this is very bad because it can get in the way of getting a new job”, he counters.

The professional also said that a lawyer, who lives in the condominium where he worked, offered to take care of the case. “Poze is very polite, he was always asking if we needed anything, he offers water, food. I only accepted the money because he willingly offered it, what is happening is very unfair”, he laments.

Impact on social networks

Bernardo says that, after being fired, he told a group of friends, who decided to make a chain to help him.

“Everyone posted it on social media and the story reached the Poze team. They were wonderful and I am very grateful, but I said that if I could choose, I would prefer a job than the donation, because the money runs out, the salary goes dripping every month, right? Unfortunately they don’t have the opportunity at the moment, but they said that painting a vacancy helps me”.

Upon learning of what had happened, Poze posted on his social media that he was disgusted with the situation.