Medieval war horse was almost the height of modern ponies

When one thinks of horses in the medieval era, the idea that comes to mind – stimulated by what has been seen in movies and on TV – is of animals with the same size as their contemporaries. But archaeological studies indicate that they were actually much smaller.

“Neither the size nor the strength of the limb bones alone are sufficient to reliably identify war horses in the archaeological record,” said Dr Helene Benkert, a researcher in the Department of Archeology at the University of Exeter (UK). Benkert is co-author of a study by British researchers led by the University of Exeter and published in the magazine International Journal of Osteoarchaeology.

“Historical records do not provide the specific criteria that defined a war horse,” she continued. “It is much more likely that throughout the medieval period, at different times, different conformations of horses were desirable in response to changes in battle tactics and cultural preferences.”

The size of horses was measured in “hands”, an ancient unit equivalent to 10.16 centimeters. The tallest Norman horse on record was found at Trowbridge Castle in Wiltshire (South West England). Its height was estimated at about 15 palms – just over 1.52 meters. This would practically place it among modern ponies, which can range from about 14 palms to almost 14.3 palms in height.

Only in the High Middle Ages, between 1200 and 1350 AD, appeared of horses about 16 palms (just over 1.6 meters) in height. And it was only in the post-medieval period (1500-1650) that the average height of horses became considerably higher, approaching that seen in working horses today.

“You destroyers (best known war horses of the Middle Ages) may have been relatively large for the time period, but clearly they were still much smaller than we might expect for equivalent functions today,” said co-author Alan Outram, a professor in the Department of Archeology at the University of Exeter. “Selection and breeding practices in royal stallions may have focused as much on temperament and physical traits correct for warfare as on gross size.”

“The war horse is central to our understanding of medieval English society and culture as a status symbol closely associated with the development of aristocratic identity and as a weapon of war famous for its mobility and shock value, changing the face of battle.” , said co-author Oliver Creighton, also a professor in the Department of Archeology at the University of Exeter.

