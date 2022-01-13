meet the daughter of presenter Tadeu Schmidt who identifies as a queer person

THE new presenter of Big Brother Brazil, Tadeu Schmidt, is the father of two girls. One of the journalist’s daughters, Valentina Schmidt, revealed that she identifies as a queer person, a term used to designate those who do not identify with heteronormativity, whether due to sexual orientation, emotional attraction or gender identity.

.

Meet the daughter of Tadeu Schmidt

Valentina Schmidt, 19, is the eldest daughter of Tadeu Schmidt. She made the announcement about her identity as a queer person in a social media post in June of last year.

“After years of doubt, I’ve come to a conclusion I’m proud of and finally feel comfortable with: I’m queer, meaning in my case, my sexual orientation and emotional attraction don’t correspond to heteronormativity. I love myself and I love you all (sic ) This is me. Simple as that”, published the girl at the time.

Tadeu Schmidt responded to the post using a heart emoji. The journalist’s wife and Valentina’s mother, Ana Cristina Schmidt, also left her message of support for her daughter. “Be what you want always! This beautiful and brave girl! Be you”, he posted, adding several colorful heart emojis.

The couple is still the father of 17-year-old Laura.

Militancy in the networks

Very active on social media and with more than 11,000 followers on Instagram, she uses her visibility to address the issue and make society aware of issues such as sexuality, feminism and the LGBTQIA+ community.

She also uses her Instagram page to promote her works as an artist.