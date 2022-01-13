Mega-Sena award causes an uproar in Urucânia, a city of MG with just 10,000 inhabitants | Minas Gerais

This is a very popular topic in the small town of Urucania, in the Zona da Mata of Minas Gerais: who won the prize of more than R$ 5 million in the Mega-Sena?

Two bets hit, on the night of this Wednesday (12), the six tens of the 2,443 contest, one in the mining town and another made over the internet. The two winners will share the prize of R$ 11 million. each one will receive BRL 5,259,397.57.

The draw took place at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê bus station, in the city of São Paulo. The tens drawn were: 01 – 05 – 12 – 13 – 17 – 31.

2 of 3 City of Urucânia, in the Zona da Mata of Minas Gerais — Photo: Publicity/Urucânia City Hall City of Urucânia, in the Zona da Mata of Minas Gerais — Photo: Publicity/Prefecture of Urucânia

The city with just over 10,000 residents already have hunches about the new millionaire. For the city hall receptionist, Ângela Ferreira, 22, the winner is from a district.

“I don’t know, but I have my suspicions. If it were me, I would be very quiet and not talk to anyone. Much envy and evil in this world. And I don’t even know what I would do with that much money. I don’t play the lottery, but from now on I’m going to play it”, laughs Angela.

The winner of Urucania made a simple bet Teimosinha – option to repeat the same game more times – at the Dias de Sorte lottery.

Jose Roberto Cardoso, 53, who helps run the lottery, said this is the second time that a millionaire prize has been awarded at the venue..

“The first time was in 2003 when a person won R$ 3 million. I’m very happy. There’s a lot of curious people coming here to find out who won and end up betting too. I think I know who won because, by the type of game, you can get to know players, but only Caixa to be sure. What I know is that now I’m going to bet even more. This award gives hope”, he said, confident.

3 of 3 Facade of the Dias de Sorte lottery in Urucânia — Photo: Personal Archive/José Roberto Cardoso Facade of the Dias de Sorte lottery in Urucânia — Photo: Personal Archive/José Roberto Cardoso

It’s so much money that it would change the lives of many people. Something that, for the 67-year-old bakery cashier Paulo Sérgio, it wouldn’t make much difference.

“I wouldn’t change my lifestyle. I would keep working.”

“But I wouldn’t work very much. I would talk to the boss not to go every day”, he said, laughing.

Is that you: what would you do with so much money?

To bet on the Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with only six tens, priced at R$4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003, according to Caixa.