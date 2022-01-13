Mercedes avoids considering Hamilton’s successor, but name emerges: Vettel

Sebastian Vettel’s name comes amid uncertainty over Lewis Hamilton’s future (Photo: F1)

The big topic of discussion in Formula 1 in the early days of 2022 concerns the future of Lewis Hamilton. Silent on his digital platforms for almost a month, since the controversial outcome of the Abu Dhabi GP, which culminated in the conquest of the world title by Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton wants a quick investigation by the FIA ​​(Federation Internationale de Automobilismo). ) about the episodes that occurred in Yas Marina. The entity waved a kind of agreement with Mercedes and, for example, removed from its official website the names of Michael Masi, race director for F1, and Nicholas Tombazis, director of single-seaters, from the schedule for 2022.

In the midst of this whole period, Hamilton remains silent, at least on social media. Mercedes constantly posts mentioning the seven-time champion, but only the team’s new starter, George Russell, has publicly appeared in Brackley. Such a scenario raises questions: Will Hamilton leave Formula 1? Is Mercedes looking for someone to take its place?

According to the German daily Bild, the second question has a strong answer. Mercedes “does not seek a successor to Hamilton”, the publication reported on two occasions, in a text signed by journalist Tom Kollmar.

Sebastian Vettel’s name comes amid uncertainty over Lewis Hamilton’s future (Photo: F1)

However, the text also mentions possible names to take Hamilton’s place if the seven-time champion decides to leave Formula 1. According to Bild, Sebastian Vettel appears with more weight and has been mentioned by “various sources”, including the German channel of RTL TV.

In favor of Vettel, currently 34 years old, 3 years younger than Hamilton, the experience of 15 seasons, the curriculum of a four-time world champion and also the knowledge of the Mercedes engine, since Seb raced with Aston Martin, pushed by the power unit built in Brixworth last season. Having a name like Vettel would be a counterpoint to Russell’s novitiate, who in 2022 will make his first year at a top Formula 1 team.

Other names are also mentioned by Bild, such as Esteban Ocon – owner of a connection with Mercedes since the middle of the last decade and who in 2021 signed a new contract with Alpine, valid until 2024 – and Nyck de Vries, Formula E champion with the Mercedes in 2021.

Who also appears in the relationship is Pierre Gasly, one of the highlights of Formula 1 in recent years and, whenever he can, reveals dissatisfaction with Red Bull for leaving him at AlphaTauri. According to the pilot himself, the bond with the Taurus is signed until 2023.

The German publication, however, reiterated that “Mercedes is not looking” for a successor to Hamilton at the moment.

