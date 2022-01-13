Microsoft confirms: Xbox One has not been manufactured for a long time

Check out what Microsoft said about the manufacture of the Xbox One!

In a statement sent to The Verge website, Microsoft confirmed that the production of the Xbox One, the last generation console originally released in 2013, has already been interrupted.

According to Microsoft, manufacturing of the Xbox One ended in 2020 with the launch of the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, the next generation consoles. It is worth remembering that just before the launch of the new generation, Microsoft had confirmed that it would only be producing the Xbox One S, the slim version of the original Xbox One. Check out what the Redmond giant said:

“To focus on Xbox Series X|S production, we stopped production on all Xbox One consoles at the end of 2020…” he said.

This statement came after Sony confirmed that it would still produce the PlayStation 4 until the end of this year, as the semiconductor shortage is affecting the production of the PlayStation 5, and in order not to leave its consumers without a console, the rival left the option “of low cost” in production. With this, we can see that the Xbox Series S it was a great move from Microsoft.

