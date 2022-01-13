Microsoft ends Xbox One manufacturing to focus on Xbox Series X/S

Microsoft quietly stopped manufacturing new Xbox One units at the end of 2020. In addition to the base console, both Xbox One X and Xbox One S stopped being produced just over 1 year ago.

This information was revealed on Thursday (13) by the The Verge. According to the site, retailers around the world are no longer receiving new shipments of the previous generation console and are only dealing with remaining stock.

“To focus on production of the Xbox Series X/S, we have stopped production on all Xbox One consoles at the end of 2020,” confirmed Cindy Walker, Senior Director of Xbox Console Product Marketing, in a statement. The Verge.

The Xbox One hit the market in November 2013.

Despite the shortage of consoles in the international market, mainly due to the semiconductor crisis, Microsoft is confident in its ability to supply retailers’ inventories in a satisfactory manner. Even having manufactured the Series S less than the Series X, since the version is cheaper, the company understands that it will be able to meet consumer demand.

At the end of 2020, at the time of the launch of the new consoles, the head of the Xbox division, Phil Spencer, even explained that if the demand increased, it would be possible to build more Series S chips in the matrix space of the Series X chips.

Competitor’s decision

The revelation that Microsoft has stopped manufacturing all versions of the Xbox One comes a few days after the information that Sony has decided to continue producing the PlayStation 4. The Japanese giant will manufacture more console units by the end of this year, all to try to supply a little of the lack of PlayStation 5 in the international market.

The PS4, which was launched there in 2013, would initially have its production ended at the end of 2021, but the company decided to change course and adopted a speech of valuing the video game of the previous generation.

At least 1 million new PS4s are expected to be manufactured by the end of 2022.

“It’s one of the best-selling consoles of all time, and there’s always crossover between generations,” a Sony spokesperson told Bloomberg. The Japan-based company had hoped that the console generation switch would be faster, but the pandemic and the impact on the chip supply chain have affected the speed of manufacturing new consoles.