Millions of beetles invade Argentine city during heat wave

Coinciding with the arrival of an intense heat wave in South America, the city of Santa Isabel, in La Pampa, Argentina, is being invaded by millions of beetles of the species. Diloboderus abderus. Residents recorded in photos and videos the amount of insects that, according to police, are already damaging several facilities.

Deputy Omar Sabaidini, head of the Santa Isabel police, told the website Huella info, that the invasion is impressive. “In some cases, (the beetles) damaged the roofs of buildings. At the police station, they damaged the lining and, in a commercial establishment, the ceiling. At a gas station, they covered the drains”, he said.

According to Sabaidini, the phenomenon may have been favored by the arrival of the heat wave and the excess of relative humidity in the air. Today, the thermometers marked 38º C in the city.

Residents of Santa Isabel, Argentina, try to collect and contain the beetles in barrels, buckets and basins. Image: Reproduction/Social Networks

Cristian Echegaray, deputy mayor of Santa Isabel, explained that it was necessary to turn off the city’s public lighting. “They (the beetles) are everywhere. In houses, in stores. I’ve already met with the Deliberative Council, Volunteer Firefighters, Police and staff from the Provincial Energy Administration (APE) to discuss measures. The first was to turn off the lighting public, since this insect looks for places with lighting”, he said.

Belonging to the Melolonthidae (Coleoptera) family, these beetles fulfill part of their life cycle as larvae buried in the ground and, in summer, with increasing temperatures, the adults come to the surface to start their reproductive cycle and then die.

But this year what happened in Santa Isabel surprised everyone. The invasion, which began about two weeks ago, intensified with the arrival of intense heat.

“Although they are completely harmless, these insects are heavy and collide violently with everything in their path, so it is recommended to cover your face and eyes to avoid impact injuries,” said Selene Niveyro, PhD in biological sciences and professor in the Department of Zoology. from the Faculty of Agronomy of the National University of La Pampa to the Argentine publication.

“The solidity of the body and the mechanical protection they have on their wings, which are very hard, allow them to burrow, dig and sneak in places inaccessible to other insects.” “Although they have chewing mouthparts, they cannot harm people, but there is the discomfort of feeling their hard and compact body and the spines they have on the three pairs of legs,” he said.

According to agronomist Gabriel Lara, the attraction of insects by light occurs in some species, mainly in moths and beetles, and is known as phototaxis. “Dim light is used as a guide and that shapes its behavior. So when intense artificial lighting is detected, it can act as a stimulant,” he explained.

For a few days, Santa Isabel will remain in the dark, waiting for the beetles to gradually disappear from the urban area. “They fall on the roofs like hail and can also be seen on the road, hitting the windshield or roof of the cars that circulate. Now we decided to keep the city in the dark, we hope it works”, concluded the deputy mayor.

Record heat in Argentina

Since the beginning of this week a very intense heat wave has been gaining strength in the south of South America, mainly affecting Argentina and Uruguay. Much of Argentina saw its thermometers exceed the 40°C mark, breaking temperature records at several weather stations in the country.

On Monday (10) cities such as San Antonio Oeste, Rivadavia and Bahía Blanca, located in the central-eastern portion of the country, recorded maximum temperatures of 42.8ºC, 42.5ºC and 42ºC, respectively, according to the National Weather Service. (SNM) of Argentina.