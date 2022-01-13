Mirassol turns and eliminates Atlético-MG from Copinha in a game with three penalties – 01/12/2022

On the turn, Mirassol beat Atlético-MG 3-1, in a great game at Manézão stadium, in Bálsamo, tonight (12). The Minas Gerais team opened the scoring in the 15th minute of the first half with Daniel Borges, but the São Paulo team controlled the rest of the match and turned around in the first half with an own goal from Luís Fernando and a great goal from Pedro Rinaldi. In the second stage, Danilo gave final numbers to the game.

The match was very eventful from start to finish. Referee João Vitor Gobi stood out for scoring three penalties, two of them very controversial. Only the referee saw a touch on Atlético-MG’s defender’s hand in the 22nd minute of the first half and another by Mirassol’s defender in the second half. Both charges were wasted. He still scored another penalty, for Leão, converted by Danilo.

In the next phase, Mirassol will meet Sport again, who defeated Linense with a 2-0 victory. The clubs were in the same group in the first phase of the tournament.

Atlético-MG starts better

Galo dominated the first few minutes. Daniel Borges, at 5 minutes had an open goal, but he hit badly and missed the chance to open the score, which happened only at 15. Daniel Borges took advantage of the corner kick to go up high and send it to the back of the net.

Badly marked does not enter?

At 22, Moreira hit a free-kick for Mirassol and hit the post. On the rebound, after a confusion in the area, Du Fernandes lifted the ball and hit the chest of the Atlético defender. Convinced, the referee awarded the penalty. Without VAR in the tournament, it was up to goalkeeper Gabriel Delfim to jump into his left corner, save Kauan’s shot and avoid a goal that would cause a lot of controversy.

Rooster ‘helps’, and Mirassol turns

Even with the penalty lost, the Lion commanded the game. The team from the interior of São Paulo was superior and had the help of the Galo defense to tie. In the corner kick, three Atlético-MG players climbed on the ball and side Luís Fernando deflected it against the goal, leaving everything the same.

The goal in the 41st minute encouraged Mirassol, who sought a turnaround six minutes later. Pedro Rinaldi took a chance from afar after hitting the area and hit a beautiful left kick, with no chance for goalkeeper Gabriel Delfim.

One more penalty for each side

The confrontation continued well after the break, and Mirassol had another penalty in their favor, at 19, when Kauan was knocked down by Rômulo inside the area. This time, Danilo went to the beat and displaced the goalkeeper, marking the third for Leão.

At 27, in a high tackle, the referee saw a non-existent touch on the Mirassol defender’s hand. Guilherme Santos hit hard and hit the post. The ball still touched the back of goalkeeper Vinicius, but went out in a corner. Galo still tried to pressure in the end, but the interior team managed to hold the advantage without suffering many scares.

many embezzlement

In addition to the five casualties by covid, coach Marcos Valadares did not count on Rubens, who was the highlight of Atlético-MG in the first two matches of the tournament.

The athletes who entered the field for Galo were: Gabriel Delfim; Carlos Daniel (Hamilton), Rômulo (Alexandre), Léo Simoni and Luís Fernando (Thomaz); Daniel Borges, Vitor Lima (Emanuel Pereira), Gabriel Santos and Júlio Cesar; Matheus Araújo (Diego Acosta) and Guilherme Santos (Kaian).

The stage

the small stadium Manoel Francisco Ferreira, affectionately called Manézão, was the stage of this match. The place can receive about a thousand fans, which is not small considering that the city of Bálsamo, which borders Mirassol and has only about 9 thousand inhabitants.

In the second stage, with the arrival of night, the lighting was far from ideal, however, it did not disturb the teams on the field or the Mirassol fans’ party, which attended in good numbers. In the 24th minute, the confrontation came to a standstill for a minute, but because of some lights lit in the stands.