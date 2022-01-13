Mirassol vs Atlético-MG LIVE (0-1) | 01/12/2022

LOST
24′ The goalkeeper of Galo takes the penalty! Kauan didn’t do well in the free kick and Gabriel Delfim stretched out to defend. Follow 1 to 0 for Atlético-MG.
PENALTY TO MIRASSOL
22′ What a move! It started with a dangerous foul hit by Danilo, who stamped the post, and then, in the leftover, the ball supposedly hit the Atlético-MG player’s hand. The referee awarded a penalty.
GOAL DO ATLÉTICO-MG
Over
12′ Mirassol moved close to the opponent’s area, but at the time of completion, Rinaldi kicked the ball high into the air.
Fast game
10′ O Atlético-MG creates better offensive chances, but without threatening the opponent’s goal too much, while the Mirasol try to respond in the same way. So far, balanced game.
Yellow card for Vitor Lima
7′ The referee cautioned Vitor Lima, of Atlético-MG, with a yellow card for a serious foul.
kick out
5′ In Atlético-MG’s first big chance, the Minas Gerais team arrived with danger to the attack, but the bid was not taken advantage of, with the ball going out.
Start the game!
Arbitration
teams in the field
The teams are already preparing for the start of the game.
Atlético-MG climbed!
Mirasol climbed!
Greetings!
Hello, fan! Now we are definitely ready to follow the game Mirasol x Atlético-MG, which will begin at 18:00, for the second phase of the cup. Keep an eye on the bids here at VAVEL Brazil. Atlético-MG has already announced the lineup.
How and where to watch Mirassol vs Atlético MG live
When is the Mirassol vs Atlético-MG match and how to follow LIVE?
Speak up, Marcos Valadares!
Rooster information
On its official website, the Atlético-MG informed that athletes Gabriel Santos, Alexandre and Vitor Lima are again at the disposal of the coaching staff after isolation, while Yan, Felipe Felício, Caio Mota and Luiz Felipe remain away.
Atletico MG last lineup
Atletico MG latest results
How did Atlético-MG end in the group stage?
Last lineup of Mirassol
Latest results from Mirasol
How did Mirassol end in the group stage?
Cup champions
52nd edition of Copinha
Main event of Brazilian football’s youth categories, the Sao Paulo Junior Football Cup has already revealed many talents and again, now through 52nd edition, the competition that started on the 2nd of January, should show new talented players. It is the moment when the boys want to turn their dream into reality and fight to conquer space in the clubs, in addition to attracting attention from the media and fans. For that, they will have until January 25th, on the anniversary of the city of São Paulo, to show what they came for.
Novorizontino (SP) vs Castanhal (PA), at 11 am
XV de Piracicaba (SP) x Taubaté (SP), at 11 am
Botafogo (RJ) vs São José (RS), at 11 am
Fortaleza (CE) vs Resende (RJ), at 11:30 am
Votuporanguense (SP) vs Guarani (SP), at 3pm
Vila Nova (GO) vs Bahia (BA), at 3pm
Fluminense (RJ) vs Francana (SP), at 3pm
Nova Iguaçu (RJ) vs Ferroviária (SP), at 3 pm
Athletico-PR vs America (MG), at 3pm
Gremio (RS) vs Santa Cruz (PE), at 17:15
Mirassol (SP) vs Atlético-MG, at 6pm
Linense (SP) vs Sport (PE), at 6pm
Falcon (SE) vs Velo Clube (SP), at 6pm
Santos (SP) vs Chapadinha (MA), at 7:30 pm
Ponte Preta (SP) x Jacuipense (BA), at 8pm
Corinthians (SP) vs Ituano (SP), 21:45