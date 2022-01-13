Mirassol vs Atlético-MG LIVE (0-1) | 01/12/2022

18:257 minutes ago

PENALTY TO MIRASSOL

22′ What a move! It started with a dangerous foul hit by Danilo, who stamped the post, and then, in the leftover, the ball supposedly hit the Atlético-MG player’s hand. The referee awarded a penalty.

18:18 14 minutes ago

GOAL DO ATLÉTICO-MG

18:15 17 minutes ago

Over

12′ Mirassol moved close to the opponent’s area, but at the time of completion, Rinaldi kicked the ball high into the air.

18:12 20 minutes ago

Fast game

10′ O Atlético-MG creates better offensive chances, but without threatening the opponent’s goal too much, while the Mirasol try to respond in the same way. So far, balanced game.

18:09 23 minutes ago

Yellow card for Vitor Lima

7′ The referee cautioned Vitor Lima, of Atlético-MG, with a yellow card for a serious foul.

18:07 25 minutes ago

kick out

5′ In Atlético-MG’s first big chance, the Minas Gerais team arrived with danger to the attack, but the bid was not taken advantage of, with the ball going out.

18:01 31 minutes ago

Start the game!

18:00 32 minutes ago

Arbitration

17:55 37 minutes ago

teams in the field

The teams are already preparing for the start of the game.

17:50 42 minutes ago

Atlético-MG climbed!

17:45 an hour ago

Mirasol climbed!

17:40 an hour ago

Atlético-MG climbed!

17:35 an hour ago

Greetings!

Hello, fan! Now we are definitely ready to follow the game Mirasol x Atlético-MG, which will begin at 18:00, for the second phase of the cup. Keep an eye on the bids here at VAVEL Brazil. Atlético-MG has already announced the lineup.

17:30 an hour ago

How and where to watch Mirassol vs Atlético MG live

17:25 an hour ago

When is the Mirassol vs Atlético-MG match and how to follow LIVE?

17:20 an hour ago

Speak up, Marcos Valadares!

17:15 an hour ago

Rooster information

On its official website, the Atlético-MG informed that athletes Gabriel Santos, Alexandre and Vitor Lima are again at the disposal of the coaching staff after isolation, while Yan, Felipe Felício, Caio Mota and Luiz Felipe remain away.

17:10 an hour ago

Atletico MG last lineup

17:05 an hour ago

Atletico MG latest results

17:00 2 hours ago

How did Atlético-MG end in the group stage?

16:552 hours ago

Last lineup of Mirassol

16:502 hours ago

Latest results from Mirasol

16:452 hours ago

How did Mirassol end in the group stage?

16:402 hours ago

Cup champions

16:352 hours ago

52nd edition of Copinha

Main event of Brazilian football’s youth categories, the Sao Paulo Junior Football Cup has already revealed many talents and again, now through 52nd edition, the competition that started on the 2nd of January, should show new talented players. It is the moment when the boys want to turn their dream into reality and fight to conquer space in the clubs, in addition to attracting attention from the media and fans. For that, they will have until January 25th, on the anniversary of the city of São Paulo, to show what they came for.

16:302 hours ago

Other matches of the second phase of the Cup

The phase is another, more decisive, but it continues with many games of cup this Wednesday (12):

Novorizontino (SP) vs Castanhal (PA), at 11 am

XV de Piracicaba (SP) x Taubaté (SP), at 11 am

Botafogo (RJ) vs São José (RS), at 11 am

Fortaleza (CE) vs Resende (RJ), at 11:30 am

Votuporanguense (SP) vs Guarani (SP), at 3pm

Vila Nova (GO) vs Bahia (BA), at 3pm

Fluminense (RJ) vs Francana (SP), at 3pm

Nova Iguaçu (RJ) vs Ferroviária (SP), at 3 pm

Athletico-PR vs America (MG), at 3pm

Gremio (RS) vs Santa Cruz (PE), at 17:15

Mirassol (SP) vs Atlético-MG, at 6pm

Linense (SP) vs Sport (PE), at 6pm

Falcon (SE) vs Velo Clube (SP), at 6pm

Santos (SP) vs Chapadinha (MA), at 7:30 pm

Ponte Preta (SP) x Jacuipense (BA), at 8pm

Corinthians (SP) vs Ituano (SP), 21:45

16:252 hours ago

Hello, fan!

