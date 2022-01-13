Mirassol vs Atlético-MG LIVE (0-1) | 01/12/2022

22′ What a move! It started with a dangerous foul hit by Danilo, who stamped the post, and then, in the leftover, the ball supposedly hit the Atlético-MG player’s hand. The referee awarded a penalty.

12′ Mirassol moved close to the opponent’s area, but at the time of completion, Rinaldi kicked the ball high into the air.

10′ O Atlético-MG creates better offensive chances, but without threatening the opponent’s goal too much, while the Mirasol try to respond in the same way. So far, balanced game.

7′ The referee cautioned Vitor Lima, of Atlético-MG, with a yellow card for a serious foul.

5′ In Atlético-MG’s first big chance, the Minas Gerais team arrived with danger to the attack, but the bid was not taken advantage of, with the ball going out.

The teams are already preparing for the start of the game.

Hello, fan! Now we are definitely ready to follow the game Mirasol x Atlético-MG, which will begin at 18:00, for the second phase of the cup. Keep an eye on the bids here at VAVEL Brazil. Atlético-MG has already announced the lineup.

On its official website, the Atlético-MG informed that athletes Gabriel Santos, Alexandre and Vitor Lima are again at the disposal of the coaching staff after isolation, while Yan, Felipe Felício, Caio Mota and Luiz Felipe remain away.