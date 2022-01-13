‘Missed the opportunity to compete’

Atletico Madrid player, a constant presence in the squad, was left out of the list to face Ecuador and Paraguay in the qualifiers

The coach Tite summoned, this Thursday (13), the 26 names that will represent the selection in the double round of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup. On the left side, he called Alex Telles and Alex Sandro.

Renan Lodi, one of the names quoted to be present in the clashes against Ecuador, in Quito, on January 27, and Paraguay, February 1st, in Belo Horizonte, was left out for not having been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“What I can anticipate is that Renan Lodi could not be summoned due to non-vaccination. He missed the opportunity to run. THE spider could be, but he hasn’t had more specific training work yet”, said the coach, before recalling the episode in the confrontation with Argentina, for the first round of the qualifiers and who still doesn’t have a date to be a player after Anvisa suspension.

“We respect the laws of the countries, unlike Argentina that came here without proper authorization and that in legal terms, we took the field, we played, Brazil did its part. The institutions did their part. Nobody comes here to do whatever they want, violating medical situations. Respect Brazil,” added Tite.

Juninho Paulista, coordinator of the Brazilian team, also explained the situation involving the left-back of the Madrid’s athletic. According to the former midfielder, the player could not enter Ecuador due to the lack of complete vaccination.

“Lodi could not enter Ecuador. He had his first vaccine now on the 10th. He would not be able to enter the countries”, said Juninho Paulista.



It is worth remembering that Europe has been suffering since the end of 2021 with the increase in cases of COVID-19. Due to the new variant, Ômicron, in certain leagues, some games took place again behind closed doors, while some championships, such as Premier League, had rounds postponed.

The presentation is scheduled for January 24, in Quito. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, using the Ômicron variant, CBF booked a charter flight from Madrid to bring players who work in Europe.

Leader of the qualifiers after 13 rounds with 35 points, the Brazilian team is already classified in advance for the world Cup of Qatar, which will be played in November.