MJ Rodriguez pushes us forward… the Golden Globes just do the bare minimum – 01/12/2022

This past Sunday (09/01) the list of winners of the Golden Globes 2022 was made public. The award has been subject to boycotts and complaints for some years for signs of corruption and structurally racist postures, given that the members of the HFPA (Association of the Press Hollywood Foreigner), in the case of the award voters, are all white. But this year, even with the results having been released without ceremony, either for protection against covid-19 or against the protests that would possibly occur, we had something new: actress MJ Rodriguez won the award for best actress in a drama series, opening paths for the trans community in the audiovisual sector.

After three seasons of the series “POSE” — an international success and a pioneer in the number of racialized trans protagonists — MJ Rodriguez was chosen by the commission to compete and, consecutively, receive the award. Since the launch of the first season of the series, numerous complaints and demonstrations have been made by trans artists – including actresses of the series – about the awards totally ignoring this transvestite cast. In 2019, actor Billy Porter received the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the series. He, the first openly gay man to win such an award, a deep black bixa, was cause for celebration, but his nomination and victory also reinforced the question: why did transvestites continue to be ignored?

“There’s something weird about trans people not being honored in a show about trans people who created an entire culture to honor themselves because the world wasn’t able to do the same.”

Indya Moore, actress, on her social media about the erasure of trans people at the 2019 Emmys

It is evident how these awards were created by and for white and cisgender people. Historically, we can follow them in order to study how hegemony creates mechanisms to remain in power and value their own work, to the detriment of the erasure of those who do not belong to it. However, this story is slowly changing. Social movements and artists have been positioning themselves in their speeches, boycotting events, returning or refusing their awards, and this has been having an effect, revealing racism and transphobia that were already wide open, but naturalized within these contexts.

The award for MJ, a young trans actress of black and Latino descent, is a historic milestone. When she wins, we all win, as this affirms the beginning of a new stage and leaves us with the question that Renata Carvalho insists on repeating so much: “Who will be next?”. It is an indication and a late victory, delayed — like any historical reparation that must be carried out — but it deserves to be valued.

MJ Rodriguez must be cherished! Trans actresses and actors should be valued! The HFPA’s decision is nothing more than a minimal achievement in relation to the historical erasure that trans and/or racialized people have suffered and suffer in the audiovisual industry. As the artist and columnist Ágatha Pauer said in a publication on the subject on her social networks, “Being the first trans actress to win the Golden Globe is not just about celebration, it is above all a denunciation of this transphobic system”.

Denunciation because as long as we remain singularized in these spaces, we will continue to serve as a remedy for hegemony, alleviating its guilt in relation to this historical debt. We need to keep moving forward, collectively, so that MJ is the first of many trans people to receive awards and to star in movies and series like “POSE”.

When a transvestite/trans woman is awarded best actress she is not only legitimized in her artistic work, but also in her gender! To recognize MJ as an actress is to recognize trans women as women, something we still see the film industry itself paradoxically refute. It’s 2022 and the Golden Globes are “beginning” to have no way out of their racist and transphobic background. In Brazil, in 2017, we had the launch of the “Manifesto Representatividade Trans Já” (MONART) and today we see how much progress we have made in combating the practice of transfake, in hiring trans artists in the performing arts, and we know the long way ahead. .

Renatas, MJs, Marinas, Lavernes are everywhere and multiplying. It remains for us to persist in the struggle, to open more and more paths and to continue the work that our transcends began. The world will only change with the advancement of transgenderism – this is an observation, not an assumption – and while black, indigenous, trans, poor people, women in general are recognizing and feeding their struggles, we are realizing that the minority is not and it was never us and that, in the end, this whole process is nothing more than an arduous and tiring fight for the restitution of everything that is rightfully ours.