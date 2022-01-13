Mohamed’s entourage adapts to Atlético-MG’s request; parties sign contract this Thursday | athletic-mg

It will be before the “deadline” established by Atlético-MG in a statement issued last week. The forecast is that coach Antonio Mohamed will sign the contract with Galo this Thursday. The information is that the bond will be for one year, but everything indicates that there will be an option for renewal. Football director Rodrigo Caetano plans a press conference this Thursday to make the commander’s announcement.

Argentinian by birth, with Arab blood and naturalized Mexican, Antonio Mohamed will be the newest resident of Belo Horizonte. There is no confirmed date, but there is an expectation that he will arrive at Atlético on Monday, the 17th, the day of the presentation of the squad for the pre-season.

1 of 2 Antonio Mohamed, passing through Monterrey — Photo: Disclosure/Monterrey Antonio Mohamed, on his way through Monterrey — Photo: Disclosure/Monterrey

Mohamed’s entourage will be leaner than usual. He has professionals who accompany him to the clubs where he goes, in a long-term relationship. There will be three assistants at Galo, who did not give up keeping the technical commission fixed – including coaches Rogério Maia (goalkeeper) and Cristiano Nunes (physicist).

Normally, Mohamed’s commission had five members. The bet is that the three names that will accompany him in Belo Horizonte will be Julio Hezze, his personal assistant/technical coordinator/public relations, assistant Gustavo Lema, and one of the two physical trainers (Claudio Kenny and Hernan Petti).

Léo Lepri analyzes Antonio “El Turco” Mohamed in the Newsroom

El Turco is Atlético’s choice, which spent a few weeks on the market analyzing names, doing consultations and interviews. He took aim at Jorge Jesus, then Carlos Carvalhal. Eduardo Berizzo was on the agenda. Luís Castro, Portuguese who coaches Al Duhail, too. El Turco had been free on the market for over a year. With no contract with anyone, he was left with open arms for negotiation.