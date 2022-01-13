Motorola Moto Tab G70 is the brand’s return to the tablet market in Brazil

Motorola returns to the Brazilian tablet market this Wednesday (12) with the announcement of the new Moto Tab G70, an expansion of the brand’s popular G line. Just like the smartphones in the family, the launch focuses on the mid-range market bringing bulky hardware, and promises a consistent experience with the company’s well-known clean software and various accessories.

The Moto Tab G70 is not exactly a novelty — the device is a renamed version of the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus, launched in Brazil in November 2021, with simple modifications to offer a slightly different experience. Therefore, the device is equipped with MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, expandable via Micro SD cards up to 1 TB.

The launch promises to be an entertainment center, with several resources prepared for this purpose. The screen is highlighted, with an 11-inch IPS LCD panel and 2K resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, as well as the audio, which employs four speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, both complemented by the new Google Entertainment Space.

Quite similar to what the search giant implements on Google TV, Entertainment Space brings together the main entertainment content of the tablet in a center with four tabs for easy access: Watch, which centralizes streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+ or even YouTube; Games, which unifies Play Store games and own experiences; Read, with books and audiobooks of the registered profile; and Listen, with history-based music and podcast recommendations.

The Tab G70 also has Google Kids Space, a novelty brought to Brazil at the end of last year that brings together content dedicated to children and parental control tools in its own center. Other than that, the novelty leaves the factory with Android 11 without deep modifications, despite having a guaranteed update to Android 12, still without a set date.

The new Motorola tablet has cameras for casual photos and video conferences, being a 13 MP rear sensor and 8 MP front, and offers a reasonably large 7,700 mAh battery, with 20 W fast charging.

In addition, the company will offer a modest selection of accessories, including a writing and drawing stylus, keyboard with trackpad and protective cover with support, included in the box along with a screen film. In addition, the tablet employs USB-C port, optional 4G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 5.

price and availability

The Motorola Moto Tab G70 is now available in Brazil, through Motorola’s virtual and physical stores, or even through telephone operators. The Wi-Fi model retails for R$2,399, while the variant with 4G connectivity costs R$2,599.

Motorola Moto Tab G70: data sheet