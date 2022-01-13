Multichampion, César says goodbye to Flamengo – Flamengo

Club and athlete opted to terminate their contract amicably last Wednesday

Flamengo and César reached, on the morning of this Thursday (13), an agreement for the contractual termination of the goalkeeper. The decision put an end to a relationship that started at the base and extended to professionals, since December 2013. The goodbye was published by the archer himself, through an extensive and emotional text on social networks. In the publication, the biggest winner of the current cast thanked for every page lived in the red-black history and showed hope for the future.

Some athletes from the current squad immediately responded to César’s post – as is the case with Bruno Henrique, for example. Shirt 27 wrote: “Good luck great Caesar, may God bless you always wherever you are. A big hug, we are together.” Former teammates, especially the side Rafinha, also left some messages for the goalkeeper.

CHECK OUT THE TEXT PUBLISHED BY CESAR

“Speak red black nation,

At this point, a cycle ends. I’m no longer part of the FLAMENGO REGATAS CLUB, it’s been more than 12 years wearing this shirt with great pride. I am extremely grateful to God for everything I experienced at the club, grateful to FLAMENGO who made me realize big dreams. Grateful to all the people who have passed through my life over the years. I made great friends, learned from a lot of people. I faced some giants, difficult times, that with faith in God and by His grace, I won. I conquered great victories and titles, along with incredible groups of professionals.

I gave my heart every day, doing the best I could inside, following what the apostle Paul says in his letter to the Colossians. “Whatever you do, do it heartily, as working for the Lord and not for men.” 3-23. Here is my feeling of SPECIAL GRATITUDE to the immense red-black nation. Who treated me with great affection and supported me at all times.

With pride, I can say that I am a child of MENGÃO. I move forward with the joy that comes from God, knowing that great things are to come. God bless you! A big hug”

César debuted for Flamengo professionals on December 7, 2013, in a 1-1 draw with Cruzeiro, at Maracanã. The goalkeeper was taken advantage of on 71 opportunities before being defeated 2-0 by Ceará, also at Templo Sagrado, in January 2021 – a match that marked the archer’s last commitment with Manto Sagrado. In all, there were 39 victories, 14 draws and 19 defeats defending the red-black goal.