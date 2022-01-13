Municipal schools will be an exclusive vaccination point for children | Rio de Janeiro



Mayor Eduardo Paes and Municipal Secretary of Education Renan Ferreirinha visited the Municipal School Anita Garibaldi, in Galeão, this Thursday (13) – MARCOS PORTO/AGÊNCIA O DIA

Rio – Municipal schools in Rio will be vaccination points exclusively for children next week. The units will receive children from all networks, including private ones. Child vaccination begins next Monday (17), in Rio, with 11-year-old girls (check the complete calendar at the end of the article). The immunizers should arrive in Rio at dawn on Friday (18).

Vaccination is the main bet for a safe return to school, amid the wave of contagion by Ômicron. There was no change in the sanitary protocol in the municipal network for the return of students on February 7th. Before that, between January 13th and 17th, the registration of new students from Pre-School, Elementary School and also from the Youth and Adult Education Program begins. “We have a safe protocol and we closely monitor the epidemiological scenario,” said Rio’s Municipal Secretary of Education, Renan Ferreirinha. The prefecture decided that proof of vaccination will not be charged for children. “Vaccination passport is valid for adults. There is no way to charge it to minors. We will ask, encourage vaccination,” said Mayor Eduardo Paes. “We are living in a new phase of the pandemic. We cannot treat it as if we were at the beginning. We believe in Science, therefore vaccinated. The children will have classes”.

Vaccination starts on the 17th, Monday, for 11-year-old girls; on Tuesday (18), 11-year-old boys; on Wednesday (19), 11-year-old boys and girls; on Thursday (20), 10-year-old girls; on Friday (21), 10-year-old boys; on Saturday (10), girls and boys aged 10 years. The calendar goes downhill, always starting with the girls and with a repechage day, until February 9th, with children aged 5 years.

