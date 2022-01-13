Municipal schools will be an exclusive vaccination point for children | Rio de Janeiro

Mayor Eduardo Paes and Municipal Secretary of Education Renan Ferreirinha visited the Municipal School Anita Garibaldi, in Galeão, this Thursday (13)MARCOS PORTO/AGENCY THE DAY

Rio – Municipal schools in Rio will be vaccination points exclusively for children next week. The units will receive children from all networks, including private ones. Child vaccination begins next Monday (17), in Rio, with 11-year-old girls (check the complete calendar at the end of the article). The immunizers should arrive in Rio at dawn on Friday (18).

Vaccination is the main bet for a safe return to school, amid the wave of contagion by Ômicron. There was no change in the sanitary protocol in the municipal network for the return of students on February 7th. Before that, between January 13th and 17th, the registration of new students from Pre-School, Elementary School and also from the Youth and Adult Education Program begins. “We have a safe protocol and we closely monitor the epidemiological scenario,” said Rio’s Municipal Secretary of Education, Renan Ferreirinha.

The prefecture decided that proof of vaccination will not be charged for children. “Vaccination passport is valid for adults. There is no way to charge it to minors. We will ask, encourage vaccination,” said Mayor Eduardo Paes. “We are living in a new phase of the pandemic. We cannot treat it as if we were at the beginning. We believe in Science, therefore vaccinated. The children will have classes”.

Vaccination starts on the 17th, Monday, for 11-year-old girls; on Tuesday (18), 11-year-old boys; on Wednesday (19), 11-year-old boys and girls; on Thursday (20), 10-year-old girls; on Friday (21), 10-year-old boys; on Saturday (10), girls and boys aged 10 years. The calendar goes downhill, always starting with the girls and with a repechage day, until February 9th, with children aged 5 years.

City Hall does not provide for mandatory mask in open environment

On a visit to the Anita Garibaldi school, on Ilha do Governador, Paes said that he will not make the use of the mask mandatory in open environments. “We all are. Most people are wearing a mask. It’s smart use in the open space. We need more awareness now than government order,” Paes said.

The mayor did not comment on the realization of Carnival. “The Carnival that was going to start earlier, which is the Street Carnival, we canceled. There’s still a lot of time for Carnival.”

