NATO sees risk of conflict in Ukraine after new failed meeting with Russia

BRUSSELS – The meeting between the military alliance led by the United States it’s the russian government regarding the crisis at the border with Ukraine ended without a deal, making the security crisis in Europe even more tense. “There are significant differences between the nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and the Russia, which will not be easy to accommodate, and there is a real risk of armed conflict in Europe,” he said. Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO. Despite the sober tone, Stoltenberg said, “It’s a positive sign that everyone has sat around the tables and talked about the topics.”

Stoltenberg suggested that there was no solution to the impasse over Russia’s main demand that Ukraine and other Eastern European countries, as well as other former Soviet states, be barred from joining the military alliance. NATO officials have already said that this is an unacceptable demand. “Both Russia and NATO allies have expressed the need to resume dialogue and explore a timetable for future meetings,” he said. As part of the discussions, Stoltenberg said the alliance talked about arms control and addressing “reciprocal limitations on missiles.”

He said NATO’s 30 countries wanted to discuss ways to prevent dangerous military incidents, reduce space and cyber threats, as well as arms control and disarmament, including setting agreed limits on missile deployments. But Stoltenberg said any conversation about Ukraine would not be easy.

Stoltenberg stressed that Ukraine has the right to decide its future security arrangements on its own and that NATO will continue to leave its door open to new members, rejecting a key demand by Russian President Vladimir Putin that the military organization halt its expansion. “No one else has anything to say and of course Russia has no veto power,” he said.

Passing a deal to keep out certain people would require NATO to reject a key part of its founding treaty. According to article 10 of the Washington Treaty of 1949, the organization can invite any willing European country that can contribute to security in the North Atlantic area and fulfill its membership obligations. In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov warned that Russia expected a quick response.

US negotiator Wendy Sherman said that “if the Russians leave the negotiating table, it will be clear that they were never serious in their intentions.” Indeed, since 2019 there has not been a meeting of the so-called NATO-Russia Council, and both sides broke off diplomatic relations last year. The forum was created two decades ago, but full meetings were cut short when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

The meeting takes place after a conversation in the same tone, but with some openness, that took place in Geneva between Russians and Americans on Monday, 10. And it precedes a final meeting, this Thursday, 13, at the forum of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), in Vienna — this one, finally, with the presence of the Ukrainians.

Talks this week are aimed at easing tensions over the concentration of Russian troops near Ukraine, which have raised fears that Putin is preparing to launch a new attack on the country.

‘military-technician’ answer

Officials report that Russia has deployed around 100,000 troops to the Ukrainian border and continues to increase its military presence – even as US, NATO and European Union officials promise severe consequences if Russia invades Ukraine. Russia denies it plans to attack, but Putin has accused NATO of threatening Russian security and has warned of a “military-technical” response to any “hostile measures”.

“Having talks with Russia is preferable to not having them and can prevent war,” said Sam A. Greene, director of the Russian Institute at King’s College London. Greene said that no one can predict exactly what Putin’s plans or intentions are and that the discussions will not be “a quick or easy process”.

“Strategic discussions are better than war and can achieve better results for everyone than war. It’s a big diplomatic undertaking,” Greene said. “Is it possible for these positions to change over time? Yes, that’s why we talk.”

US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said that in conversations with member states, “it has become clear that not a single ally within the NATO alliance is willing to concede or negotiate anything related to the ‘open door’ policy. ‘ of the alliance”, which allows any country to join the organization. Speaking on a call with reporters on Tuesday, Smith said he “can’t imagine any scenario where this could be discussed.”

Smith said a 2008 Bucharest summit concluded that admitting Ukraine and Georgia to NATO was a matter of “not if, but when.” She called Russia’s demands to rule out the possibility of expanding the alliance to these nations and others a “no start.”

Peskov, for his part, said Russia views NATO’s open-door policy as a threat and needs legally binding security guarantees. He said Russia is “open to dialogue” despite the difficult situation, but that “threats” from US officials who entered the negotiations were useless.

Peskov added that Russia will wait for the completion of these negotiations and the next round with the OSCE before deciding on further actions. “We would not like, like the American authorities, to pour out threats, ultimatums, predict a high price to be paid. We wouldn’t want to be like that,” Peskov said.

military exercises

More than 10,000 Russian troops in southern Russia began military exercises on Wednesday. Peskov denied any link between the exercises and the NATO-Russia Council negotiations.

Talks about the crisis on Monday between US Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Vice Chancellor Sergei Ryabkov did not progress. Sherman told reporters he rejected Russia’s demand that NATO block Ukraine’s entry.

Stoltenberg said allowing new countries to join NATO is a fundamental tenet of the alliance. He said he was confident member countries would not give in to demands that would restrict the alliance’s growth or prevent it from protecting its allies in Eastern Europe.

Russia also demanded that NATO agree not to carry out any military activity in Central Asia, Ukraine, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan and non-alliance countries in Eastern Europe – a demand that NATO also said it would not accept.

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said the US should abandon its aggressive rhetoric of foreign expansion and think about how future generations can live together. “A substantive discussion of Russian documents that must be adopted as soon as possible to stabilize the situation in Europe,” Antonov said.

Russian officials steadily increased the pressure over the course of several months, amplifying the sense of crisis through military moves, accusations of Western aggression, allegations that Kiev or Washington were planning provocations against Russia, and warnings that Moscow would not wait long for their demands were met.

Russia’s complaints date back to 1997, when NATO began a series of expansions by accepting former Warsaw Pact and former Soviet nations.

Putin cited NATO’s deployment of defensive missiles in Romania and Poland as a threat to Russia. Last month, Russia released a list of written NATO security assurance requirements, including a call for the removal of all alliance military infrastructure installed in eastern European countries after 1997, effectively trying to rework the fallout from the collapse of NATO. Soviet Union in 1991, which left Russia weakened for years./ NYT, W, POST, AP and REUTERS