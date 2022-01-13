New identity card will have integration with Gov.br

In order to implement Decree 10,900, of last December, which established the Citizen Identification Service, the federal government is preparing a new administrative act to standardize the issuance of identity cards in Brazil. The new documents will be issued with biometric validation, which will be done through the Gov.br platform, available on Android and iOS operating systems.

Prepared jointly by technicians from the Ministries of Justice and Economy, the text of the new decree should be ready by March. Among the instructions contained in the regulation will be the specifications for the generation of the digital version of the identity card which, from now on, will have an expiration date. After the publication of the decree, the federation units will have a period of 12 months to adapt to the new rules.

Source: TSE/Disclosure.Source: TSE

Unique national identity number, the CPF

In order to reduce fraud, in which the same person takes out identity documents with different names in the country, the CPF (Cadastro de Pessoas Físicas da Receita Federal) will be standardized as the unique national identity number, as determined in decree 10,900. The idea is that there is an integration between the various biometric and biographical databases of all government agencies, including those of the TSE and the Federal Police.

While each state will continue to issue the national identification document, there will be a biometrics conference on the gov.br website. The measure is part of the governance on the matter, also established by decree 10,900. In this sense, the Federal Executive Chamber of Citizen Identification (CEFIC) was created to replace the current management committee of National Civil Identification (ICN).