New ‘Scream’ respects creator’s legacy and revitalizes horror franchise for a new generation; g1 already seen | Movie theater

By the release of “Scream 4” in 2011, it was very difficult to respect the horror franchise as the one that innovated the entire genre in its emergence, 15 years earlier.

The fifth chapter premieres this Thursday (13), abandons the numerals and resumes the title of the original, just “Panic”, but goes a little further.

The first film without one of its creators directing, Wes Craven (1939-2015), manages to revitalize the series for a new generation, as happened in 1996. It does so with blood, new characters and much of the self-conscious language that marked the productions.

The new “Scream” updates by exploring current discussions about toxic fans, who often threaten even what they admire so much. However, he is sometimes too smart for his own good.

Recognizing its status as an outsider in an era of more “smart” horrors, such as “The Babadook” (2014) or the works of Jordan Peele (“Get Out!”), will obviously please audiences who enjoy the genre, but it is too balanced. on the fine line between a naughty wink and blatant flattery.

More than ten years after the last wave of attacks in the small American town of Woodsboro, someone has returned to don the infamous Ghostface costume to take lives.

The targets now appear to be a new class of young people, as the protagonist of the last four films is far from the region. Even so, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) returns to Woodsboro and reconnects with old acquaintances to face the threat.

The plot, far from being the most original, serves as an excuse for directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the duo of “Bloody Wedding” (2019), to stitch together their comments on the current horror scenario.

One of the hallmarks of the series, the characters’ self-awareness finds echoes in cinema in general, with popular franchises brought back to life without knowing if they’re really necessary (hello, “Matrix Resurrections”).

Screams of a new generation

Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox repeat their competence in the roles that have carried the franchise so far – however much the latter’s automatic mode contrasts with the commitment of her ex-husband.

But it’s the new wave of young actors and actresses that gives the series real fresh air. Together, Melissa Barrera – which shows evolution in relation to “In a New York Neighborhood” (2021) – and Jenna Ortega (“The Nanny: Queen of Death”) have enough charisma (and lungs) to carry the franchise for a few more years.

The talent of the cast unfortunately needs to overcome the films’ growing obsession with relying on forced scares based on sudden, deafening noises rather than on real built tension.

There’s blood, stabs and guts to spare, but it lacks the mystery and mood that will always keep the original above the sequels.

The new “Scream” surpasses, without difficulties, the third and fourth episodes, but it still owes a lot to the first – as much as it is its obvious biggest inspiration.

It might be enough to attract a new generation. It is not always necessary to reinvent an entire genre, and the film has no such intention. But the question remains whether it would not be a slightly more worthwhile effort.

