New Sony patent suggests backwards compatibility with PS1, PS2 and PS3

Rumors have been circulating for a long time about the possibility of Sony implementing backwards compatibility for games from older consoles on the PS5, including even a patent registered by the company that implements achievements in PS1 and PS2 games. If you’re still hoping to see that happening, a new patent filed by the company this week may have added more fuel to the fire.

Unlike the Xbox Series X — which runs many Xbox 360 and original Xbox games — the PS5 only runs PS4 games in backwards compatibility mode. The PS3’s unique architecture has Sony claiming that it’s not possible to bring games from this console to the current generation, but when it comes to the PS1 and PS2, the excuse is a bit flimsy. A new Sony Interactive Entertainment patent has surfaced on the internet, with Mark Cerny, the great creator of PlayStation hardware, as the main player. The patent is called “Backward Compatibility by Using Spoof Clock and Frequency Fine Tuning”. In short, PlayStation is working on backwards compatibility technology, which can bring the legacy of consoles to the PS5 and PS4. There’s no hint in the patent that suggests backwards-compatible support for PS1, PS2, and PS3 games, but it’s clear that many are already considering that possibility.