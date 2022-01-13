Neymar’s documentary series on Netflix gets full trailer; watch – 01/11/2022 – Sport

Netflix released this Tuesday (11) the trailer for the documentary series “Neymar: The Perfect Chaos”, which has its premiere scheduled for the next 25th on the platform.

With three episodes of 50 to 60 minutes each, the production tells the story and behind the scenes of the Brazilian striker’s life, from his emergence at Santos to his arrival at Paris Saint-Germain, a club he has been defending since 2017.

Former Barcelona teammates such as Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez give testimonies to the series, as does Kylian Mbappé, his PSG colleague. David Beckham, English football star and now owner of Miami Inter, MLS, also appears in the trailer talking about Neymar.

The documentary series is directed by David Charles Rodrigues and has among its executive producers the basketball player LeBron James.

watch the trailer

