Nikão talks about fighting for “titles equivalent to the greatness of São Paulo” and says he is motivated | São Paulo

The attacking midfielder Nikão was motivated in his first interview as a São Paulo player. He stated that his goal will be to win titles equivalent to the club’s greatness.

– The fan can expect a very strong player, who will fight at all times for the team so that the results can come. The fans can expect a guy who will dedicate himself a lot, who works a lot, who is very committed and who will do everything so that they can smile with the conquest of titles equivalent to the greatness of São Paulo – said Nikão, to the official website of the Tricolor.

At the age of 29, the attacking midfielder was hired by São Paulo on a three-year contract after becoming one of the main names in Athletico-PR, with the conquests of the South American Championship and the Copa do Brasil.

1 of 3 Nikão in training for São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net Nikão in training for São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

In São Paulo, Nikão intends to follow the victorious trajectory and made a point of remembering great names who made history at Tricolor.

– It is a very big club. The São Paulo shirt is huge, it has a history of great stars. Rogério, Zetti, Cicinho, Cafu, Fabão, Danilo, Junior, Leandro, França, Luis Fabiano… A lot of people who made history at this club won titles. I’m here with this objective, to help the club win important titles, because that’s what São Paulo got used to its fans, winning great championships and playing great games. That’s why I chose to be here in São Paulo – he said.

– I am very happy, very motivated with this new moment in my life, in my career. I thank God very much for living this moment and I will always try to do my best, seeking the good of São Paulo. I will work hard so that things can happen and that we can all be very happy here – concluded the player.

Nikão already had his first contact with his teammates. Last Tuesday, he trained on one of the CT lawns at Barra Funda and started the pre-season.

The player fights for a spot in the starting lineup commanded by Rogério Ceni. He was one of five signings made by the club this season.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

2 of 3 Nikão went to the field in this afternoon’s training in São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc Nikão went to the field in this afternoon’s training in São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc

+ Watch: all about the São Paulo negotiations