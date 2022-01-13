North American visits the Pantanal and records exclusive snapshots of the Pantanal fauna; see photos | Mato Grosso do Sul

The American, Nick Greenquist, 27, visited Brazil for the first time on a special trip to the Pantanal of Mato Grosso do Sul, in December 2021. Taking advantage of his last days in the country, the software engineer shares on the web the records made in the biome, which delighted him.
Married to a Campo Grande, on his unprecedented visit to his wife’s country, Nick got to know the local fauna and flora.
“The trip to the Pantanal was incredible, my favorite part of Brazil”, he told g1 MS.
Macaws of the canindé species were stars of some records. — Photo: NickGreenquist/ArquivoPersonal
The couple stayed at a farm in the Pantanal region, near the city of Aquidauana. “I stayed there for four days, so I took pictures of some macaws, alligators, birds and other animals,” he says.
Nick excels at capturing animal details. — Photo: NickGreenquist/ArquivoPersonal
Despite the stay of a few days, the occasion was enough for the engineer to record exclusive moments of the animals, such as a game between armadillos. He was even greeted with a “wink” from an owl.
Armadillos were rolling around together in the grass when they were photographed. — Photo: NickGreenquist/ArquivoPersonal
Despite the impressive shots, Nick doesn’t consider himself a professional photographer. “It’s just a hobby. I don’t make money from them, but do it for fun.”
- Check out the photo gallery, shared exclusively to g1 MS.
Owl came to blink and pose for the photographer. — Photo: NickGreenquist/ArquivoPersonal
Through the lens of his camera, Nick captured details of the animals, such as the gradient in the down of the blue-and-yellow macaw and the soft, agile flapping of the wings of birds and insects.
Photos capture details of the animals’ down. — Photo: NickGreenquist/ArquivoPersonal
Birds and insects were spotted while in contact with the flora. — Photo: NickGreenquist/ArquivoPersonal
Not even the mysterious capybaras went unnoticed by the American’s watchful eye, who caught the moment when one of them slept under a tree.
Baby capybaras strutted around for photos as they walked across the lawn. — Photo: NickGreenquist/ArquivoPersonal
Nick hasn’t even returned to his home country yet, but he already knows what his next visits will be when he returns to Brazil. “Next time I want to go to Bonito and Amazonas”, he plans.