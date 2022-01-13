Nubank was the most used banking app in Brazil in 2021

Banking and finance apps have been downloaded 5.9 billion times in 2021, according to the State of Mobile 2022 report prepared by the consulting firm App Annie. In Brazil, financial institutions had 693 million downloads, considering the numbers of the App Store and Google Play Store.

Nubank was the banking app with the highest number of active users per month (MAU) last year with around 37.7 million users, up from 27.7 million in 2020. PicPay comes next with 22.7 million users (14.7 million in 2020). Among the most downloaded financial applications, fintech ranked fourth, behind Banco Pan (1st), Iti Itaú (2nd) and C6 Bank (3rd).

The report points out that Nubank is also gaining popularity in Mexico. The Brazilian bank was among the 10 financial applications, both in the category of most downloads (6th position) and in the largest number of monthly active users (1.3 million).

In the App Store, the Nubank application, which has versions in Spanish and English, ranks first among the financial solutions offered for Apple devices in Brazil. On the Play Store, the bank has more than 50 million downloads.

10 most downloaded financial apps

(Source: Pan Bank/Reproduction)Source: Pan Bank/Reproduction

Pan Bank Iti Itaú C6 Bank Nubank blitz Next BTG+ BV Bank BMG Digital Account Inter Bank

10 financial apps with the most users

(Source: YouTube/Nubank//Reproduction)Source: YouTube/Nubank//Reproduction