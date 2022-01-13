Nutritionist gives tips for making healthy food choices at the beach – 01/12/2022

If you’re one of those people who can’t do without a trip to the beach in the summer, you know that when you’re hungry, it’s common to have doubts about what to eat and drink in the face of so many options: there are pastels, shrimp, corn, juices. Can I eat and drink everything? Is it better to consume the products from the tent or take it from home?

Nutritionist Lara Natacci, Master and Doctor at FMUSP (School of Medicine at the University of São Paulo), gives tips on how to make healthy choices and what precautions to take on the beach in the sixth episode of the second season of Conectação VivaBem, an attraction that is part of the program. of UOL in the summer.

Food in separate pots and thermal bag

If you bring vegetables or fruits cut into pieces, such as tomatoes and carrots, place each food in a separate container and inside the thermal bag so that it is not exposed to the sun. Dried fruits have a slightly longer shelf life and are good options. In the case of fruit salad, it will last less due to the interaction between the fruits.

The sandwich that we prepare at home must be wrapped with aluminum foil and must also be placed in the thermal bag, in a thermal container or styrofoam. A thermos bag without ice lasts an average of two hours. With ice, it can last up to four hours.

A lot of people may think they’re making farofada taking a lot of food to the beach, but it’s better to take it and have more safety in consumption. However, it is important to understand that even the food we take from home can deteriorate, get bad and contaminate.

Take the drinks from home

Prefer to take liquids from home, such as bottled water and fruit juice. Remembering that the best hydration is water. The fruit is interesting because it also hydrates, has a lot of water, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. An attractive way to offer it to children is to blend the juice in a blender with water and freeze it in ice cube trays. Then you can put in a squeeze that will last longer, inside the thermal bag, it will be cold and super refreshing.

For those who drink beer, it is important to alternate the alcoholic beverage with water, coconut water, juice, and not use beer to quench thirst.

If you like coconut water, it is important to observe the hygiene of the stall where you are going to buy it and the person who will handle the fruit. Also check that the straw is disposable and that it is wrapped. These are simple ways to see if there will be contamination by hand. The ideal is to ask to open the coconut and consume immediately.

Industrialized coconut water is more secure, but generally has more sugar. Coconut water bottles left in the refrigerated part of the market or produce will last a day, but they turn pink when they are deteriorating and spoiling. Keep an eye on the expiration date and color.

The same logic applies to popsicles, we have homemade and industrialized ones. The industrialized ones will undergo greater production control and will be safer in this sense. One option is to choose fruit ones that have less added sugar.

Choose the corns immersed in water

When buying a corn to eat on the beach, choose the ones that are underneath and immersed in the water, which are preserved for a longer time. The most visible corns will suffer the action of the sun.

The time of exposure to heat is a factor that can be decisive in food contamination.

It’s okay to add salt and butter, as long as it’s in moderation. Excessive consumption of salt favors fluid retention. In summer, we tend to swell.

You don’t have to discard the fried foods, but be careful with the sauces.

You can eat fried food from time to time, you don’t need to restrict anything, everything is possible in a healthy diet. Just be mindful of the sauce you’re going to add, it’s good to avoid them. Adding frying to a sauce that can spoil can be tricky.

Another precaution is with the lemon that we put on fish or breaded shrimp. If a drop of lemon drips on the skin, it can cause a burn.

Always look at the hygiene of the place

The general guideline for any place you are going to buy, whether at the kiosk or at the beach tent, is always to observe the hygiene of the place and the person who is handling the product. Sometimes, there is no problem with the food, but the person may be carrying a “pet” in their hand.

