Occupation of ICU beds by COVID-19 reaches critical level in BH – Gerais

This Wednesday (1/12), the occupation of ICU beds by COVID-19 in Belo Horizonte reached a critical level. According to the epidemiological bulletin of the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH), in 24 hours, the occupancy of beds rose from 67.6% to 70.8%, assuming the red level.
The disease transmission rate remained stable and at an alert level. At the yellow level, the index remains at 1.13%. This means that for every 100 people infected with the COVID-19 virus, another 113 are infected with the coronavirus.
1,022 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Belo Horizonte in the last 24 hours. Four people died in the capital in the same period as a result of the illness.
