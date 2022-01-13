Occupation of ICU beds by COVID-19 reaches critical level in BH – Gerais

Two of the three indicators of COVID-19 are at a critical level in BH (photo: Pixabay)

This Wednesday (1/12), the occupation of ICU beds by COVID-19 in Belo Horizonte reached a critical level. According to the epidemiological bulletin of the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH), in 24 hours, the occupancy of beds rose from 67.6% to 70.8%, assuming the red level.

Another indicator that has been in a critical state in the capital for a few days, the occupancy of infirmary beds also rose in the last 24 hours. Even with the largest supply of beds at PBH, which since the beginning of the year has offered about 130 new public ward beds for COVID-19, 77.1% are occupied. On Tuesday (1/11), this occupation was 70.9%.

The disease transmission rate remained stable and at an alert level. At the yellow level, the index remains at 1.13%. This means that for every 100 people infected with the COVID-19 virus, another 113 are infected with the coronavirus.

Occupancy of ICU beds reached the critical level this Wednesday (12/1) (photo: Art/EM)

1,022 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Belo Horizonte in the last 24 hours. Four people died in the capital in the same period as a result of the illness.