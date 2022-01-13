Ocean temperature continues to rise and reaches sixth record in a row

The increase in ocean temperatures continues to advance and there is no doubt about the human influence on the global climate. So says a new international study, which analyzed decades of climate data and concluded that 2021 has reached a new heat record, following a trend already observed in previous years.

Last year was a warm year for the oceans, but that was nothing new, as the previous six years also saw unprecedented heat records. Since the 1950s, when these records began, each decade has become even hotter.

The temperature is measured up to 2,000 meters deep in the oceans (Image: Reproduction/Lijing Cheng et al.)

Since the 1980s, the rise in ocean temperatures is unquestionable, say the authors. Last year alone, the North Pacific, North Atlantic and Mediterranean Seas experienced unprecedented marine heat waves.

The researchers estimated that in 2021, the surface 2,000 meters of the oceans absorbed 14 more Zettajoules (ZJ) than in the previous year — the equivalent of five Hiroshima bombs per second.

Climate scientist Michael Mann, co-author of the study, explained that the oceans are absorbing most of the warming caused by human carbon emissions. He added that until we reach the zero net emissions mark, temperatures will continue to rise.

Persistent weather anomalies

Not even La Nina — when the waters north of the Pacific get colder and the waters in the south just above Australia get warmer — has not been able to stop the warming of the North Pacific recorded last year, which the authors say followed “widespread and deep”.

Warmer waters not only drive melting of the Arctic and Antarctica, but fuel even more intense hurricanes.

The authors point out that the relentless increases have direct consequences on the frequency, intensity and extent of marine heat waves and other “hot spots” across the oceans. As an example, they cited the “Blob” that emerged on the Pacific coast of the USA.

The Blob (“bubble”, in free translation) is an anomaly characterized by a large flow of hot water. The phenomenon had only been recorded in 2014, but it returned in 2019 and lasted until last year – with temperatures exceeding 40 °C. Hot water threatens marine life wherever it passes.

Over the long term, the trend is for the Atlantic and Antarctic oceans to absorb even more heat, further threatening the Antarctic ice sheet. The melting would release more water into the oceans and, consequently, raise the water heights in the coastal regions of the world.

The authors of the analysis also highlighted that, however, there are still many gaps in the monitoring of the oceans. “Monitoring and understanding future heat and carbon coupling are important for tracking climate change mitigation goals,” they added.

The study was published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences.

Source: Via ScienceAlert